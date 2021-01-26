1h ago

add bookmark

Booth attempted murder accused pleads guilty to separate drug charge

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Magistrate's Court. (News24)
Magistrate's Court. (News24)
  • A woman co-accused of the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth pleaded guilty to drug possession, which she was charged with while out on bail in the Booth matter.
  • The court heard that Kim Smith had not only been retrenched in the past year, but that her mother died towards the end of 2020. 
  • After listening to the argument, the court imposed a R1 000 fine or 30 days in jail.  

A woman who is among those accused of the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth, has pleaded guilty to a separate drug-related charge.

Kim Smith was part of the group of people who were arrested after Booth was shot at in his garage in Cape Town last April. They are accused of attempted murder, involvement in gang activities, and the violation of Disaster Management Act regulations.

Last year, Smith was released on bail in the Booth matter but on 30 December, she and another woman were arrested in Woodstock for the possession of two units of methamphetamine, known locally as tik, and one unit of mandrax.

She pleaded guilty, adding a fourth drug-related offence to her record. 

READ HERE | Woman linked to attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer bust on drugs charge

During arguments presented ahead of her sentencing, Smith's lawyer stated that she had not used drugs for a year but relapsed after her mother's death.

READ | Charges withdrawn against one man accused of shooting at home of lawyer William Booth

She was at her sister's house where they were receiving condolences for their loss and when she left and decided to buy drugs, the court heard.

The court also heard that the single mother of three had also been retrenched last year and that she was still unemployed. 

But the prosecutor had argued that trauma should not be used as an excuse and asked for imprisonment without the option of a fine. 

The magistrate took Smith's children and her guilty plea into account, and imposed a fine of R1 000 or 30 days in prison.

Charges were withdrawn against the woman who was with her at the time of the arrest.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecapetowndrugscrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 2046 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 979 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 1949 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.08
(+0.89)
ZAR/GBP
20.70
(+0.55)
ZAR/EUR
18.34
(+0.77)
ZAR/AUD
11.68
(+0.51)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.77)
Gold
1856.59
(+0.07)
Silver
25.59
(+1.05)
Platinum
1101.00
(+0.91)
Brent Crude
55.72
(+0.78)
Palladium
2328.00
(+0.27)
All Share
63923.63
(-0.99)
Top 40
58720.55
(-1.16)
Financial 15
11739.17
(+1.64)
Industrial 25
86905.72
(-2.21)
Resource 10
61913.62
(-0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo