Booysen, Lifman and 13 others back in Cape Town court for 'Steroid King' murder

Jenni Evans
Jerome Booysen, Mark Lifman and William Stevens outside court during a previous appearance.
  • The trial of 15 people facing a raft of charges in the so-called "Steroid King" murder case is expected to start in February next year.    
  • The accused were each given an indictment pack in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court to help them and their lawyers prepare for the specific charges they each face.  
  • Brian Wainstein was shot dead in front of his wife and child in Constantia on 18 August 2017. 

The trial of the large group of men accused of the murder of "Steroid King" Brian Wainstein is expected to only get underway at the end of February next year.  

Wainstein was shot dead in front of his wife and child at their home in Constantia in 2017. 

The accused on Wednesday took up three rows in and around the dock as Cape Town Magistrate Ronel Oliver, checked that each of the accused had legal representation.

They were each given a thick indictment to help them and their lawyers prepare for the specific charges each faces.  

One of the lawyers withdrew over a conflict of interest, without providing any details about what this entailed. Some of the accused turned around and glared at the lawyer who arrived late in the court after the matter had started.  

Fifteen names of the accused were read out in court . 

Before the matter started, many who already had the indictment, sat in the corridors poring over it. 

Brian Wainstein.

The Hawks have previously said some of the charges against the large group - which includes alleged underworld kingpin Jerome Booysen and controversial businessman Mark Lifman - were money laundering and conspiracy to commit murder.

Former security company co-owner Matthew Breet, from West Beach in Cape Town, has already been sentenced to 20 years in jail on a charge of murder in terms of a plea agreement containing admissions he made regarding his role in Wainstein's death.

Two co-accused in the investigation have already been killed. William Stevens was shot dead in Kraaifontein on 2 Feburary this year and Jason Maits was gunned down outside his house in Mitchells Plain on 5 March.

Some of the accused have also had their bail conditions amended so that they don't have to report to police in an area where they feel in danger.

The court heard that a transcript of some audio evidence was still underway because specialised software was needed for that arm of the investigation.  

The matter was postponed for the pre-trial conference in the Western Cape High Court on 6 August and, if all goes well, the trial could start in February 2022.  

Police officers also stood watch behind the accused after they had filed in.  

All are out on bail, some as high as R100 000, and this was extended again.  

