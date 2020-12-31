1h ago

add bookmark

Booze ban: KwaZulu-Natal liquor traders will lose licences if caught trading

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty)
(Getty)
Getty Images
  • Liquor traders have been warned that they stand to lose their licences if found trading during new Level 3 regulations.
  • Under the new Level 3 lockdown, the sale of alcohol is banned.
  • The new regulations were in response to the increase in Covid-19 infections.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Ravi Pillay has warned that liquor traders stand to lose their liquor licences if found trading during the new adjusted Level 3 lockdown.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would be moving back to lockdown Level 3 with a number of adjusted regulations.

Among the regulations was the reintroduction of the booze ban, for the third time since the lockdown was first enforced in March.

Along with the prohibition of alcohol sales, night clubs, bars, shebeens and taverns have also been closed.

New Level 3 lockdown regulations

  • The sale, dispensing and distribution of liquor for both on-site and off-site consumption is prohibited;
  • Consumption of liquor in public places is prohibited;
  • The tasting and selling of liquor to the public by registered wineries and wine farms and other similar establishments registered as micro-manufacturers is prohibited; and
  • The transportation of liquor for purposes of sale to the public and/or distribution to retail sale traders or micro-manufacturers is also prohibited.

Pillay warned that liquor traders will lose their operating licences over and above being criminally charged in line with the Disaster Management Act regulations.

"Through the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority (KZNLA), which is responsible for regulating the liquor trade environment in the province, we have issued a public notice to all traders in the province," Pillay said.

"In that notice we state clearly that the KZNLA plans to revoke the licences of those traders found contravening the Disaster Management [Act] regulations due to the severity of the second wave of Covid-19 and the concomitant risk of exposure by such conduct.

READ | New Covid-19 regulations: Several arrested for selling liquor after Ramaphosa announced new laws

"Furthermore, persons who are found trading in liquor illegally will also be entered into a database so that their actions are taken into consideration when they make applications for trading licences in the future."

Pillay added that the KZNLA has in the recent past issued suspensions ranging from one to three months to traders found acting in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

"This has now been revised in light of the impact of the resurgence of Covid-19 infections."

Pillay's comments follow reports that liquor traders continued trading despite the new regulations gazetted on Tuesday.

"The primary aim of these regulations is to save lives by controlling the spread of infections. Any noncompliance amounts to lives being jeopardised. That is something we cannot afford at a time when infections are rising at such an alarming rate. We urge the liquor traders and all members of the public to be responsible and do what is right by adhering to all the regulations."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcoronavirushealthlockdown
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 12196 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10446 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4020 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.68
(-0.29)
ZAR/GBP
20.05
(-0.53)
ZAR/EUR
18.03
(-0.18)
ZAR/AUD
11.31
(-0.47)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.26)
Gold
1894.03
(-0.03)
Silver
26.46
(-0.56)
Platinum
1073.00
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
51.46
(+0.78)
Palladium
2359.00
(+0.68)
All Share
59306.21
(-0.55)
Top 40
54261.60
(-0.65)
Financial 15
12126.21
(-0.35)
Industrial 25
77651.24
(-0.65)
Resource 10
57344.60
(-0.72)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo