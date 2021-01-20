1h ago

Booze clampdown: Thousands of litres of 'cheap wine' seized in Cape Town bust

Jenni Evans
  • Western Cape police seized thousands of litres of wine, cash and a truck during a lockdown booze bust.
  • In addition, nine people were arrested.
  • Police had been surveilling a farm in Paarl and a premises near the Cape Town International Airport before they moved in.

Western Cape police arrested nine people and seized thousands of litres of "cheap wine", cash and a truck when apprehending a group of alleged booze smugglers operating between Paarl and Cape Town.

Spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Anti-Gang Unit and Crime Intelligence operatives had been surveilling a farm in Paarl and a premises in Airport Industria in Cape Town.

Police moved in on Tuesday afternoon, and arrested the nine people.

They seized 3 000 five litre and three litre bottles of cheap wine, and 1 416 bottles of 750ml red wine. 

Police found a well-oiled operation, which included forklifts, security uniforms and safes.

Pictures taken at the scene show the packaging of nondescript cardboard boxes. 

Police also seized cash and a delivery truck.

Alcohol
Some of the wine seized.
News24 Supplied by SAPS

It is illegal to sell or transport alcohol under the revised Level 3 regulations. The exceptions are alcohol meant for export, and alcohol destined for sanitisers or for industrial use.  

The nine arrested are between the ages of 26 and 55.

They are expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on charges of contravening the Disaster Management Act, in relation to the selling, dispensing and distributing of alcohol.

