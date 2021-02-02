Booze queues: Tavern owners line up to buy stock after Ramaphosa lifts ban on alcohol sales

Tavern and restaurant owners were just some of those queuing when liquor stores opened at 10:00 on Tuesday.

They will now be allowed to trade between 10:00 and 22:00 after President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the alcohol ban on Monday.

The sale of alcohol has been prohibited since 28 December when South Africa was moved to an adjusted Level 3 lockdown.

Tavern and restaurant owners were among those queuing outside liquor stores on Tuesday morning following the easing of the alcohol ban.

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that, as a result of declining daily Covid-19 infections, the ban on alcohol sales would be relaxed.

The new regulations allow for the sale of alcohol from Mondays to Thursdays between 10:00 to 18:00. The sale of alcohol by licensed premises for on-site consumption – such as restaurants and taverns – will be permitted throughout the week from 10:00 to 22:00.

Duty-free shops, registered wineries, wine farms, micro-breweries and micro-distilleries will be able to sell alcohol for off-site consumption during their normal licensed operating hours.

The South African alcohol industry has welcomed the partial lifting of the alcohol ban, saying in a joint statement that the ban has "decimated the industry".

"The reinstatement of the alcohol ban for the third time during lockdown announced by the president on 28 December has decimated the industry and threatened its long-term survival. Moreover, this has led to job losses, a rise in illicit trade and a significant decline in its economic contributions," the statement read.

Some of the first in line at liquor wholesalers on Tuesday morning were restaurant and tavern owners looking to restock in anticipation of serving customers later that day.

Angus Downes, who owns a tavern in Cape Town, said he has been hard hit by the loss of income over the past few months. As he stood in the queue outside the liquor store, alongside a trolley, he said he would be stocking up on beer – a firm favourite among his customers.

Downes said he hoped his establishment would fill up later in the day with those looking for a drink after work.

Fellow business owner Busi Mali said he planned to stock up on wine for his customers. He added that his business had been struggling since the alcohol ban was reinstated due to the financial losses.

Mali and Downes are just two of the estimated one million people who rely on the industry for some form of income.

Of these around 34 500 are tavern owners, who contribute between R40 billion and R60 billion to the economy annually, according to The Citizen.

The alcohol industry estimated that R13 billion has been lost in alcohol tax revenue alone.

"After this six-week ban that has left the industry on its knees, [the easing of the alcohol ban] is no quick fix for our long-term economic survival. We call on government to work together with us to find a workable solution going forward that protects lives, while preserving the livelihoods of around one million people who rely on some form of income from this sector," Kurt Moore, CEO of the South African Liquor Brand Owners Association, said.

