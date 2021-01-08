Booze valued at R125k seized from North West home

Alcohol valued at R125 000 was confiscated from a man who was allegedly selling it from his home in the North West on Thursday.

A Meiringspark man was arrested and given a R3 000 fine when police searched his home, a backroom at a business he was employed at.

The business is not in the alcohol industry.

"On arrival, they searched the house and found liquor which the suspect denied having in an the initial interview. He later confessed that he is selling it. Thus, he was immediately issued with a R3 000 fine for contravening Regulation 77 (1)(b) sale, dispensing or distribution of liquor," said SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Amogelang Malwetse.

Malwetse said they had received a tip-off that alcohol was being sold, and stored, at the premises.

Under the current Covid-19 restrictions the sale and transportation of alcohol has been banned.

