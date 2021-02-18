29m ago

add bookmark

Bosasa: Case against Agrizzi, Mti, Gillingham and Van Tonder postponed for possible pleas

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.
Felix Dlangamandla
  • The case against four people accused of fraud and corruption between Bosasa and the prisons department officials was postponed to give them more time to study the docket and possibly enter pleas.  
  • Former Correctional Services Commissioner Linda Mti, its former chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham, and former Bosasa Chief Financial Officer Andries Van Tonder appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.  
  • Former Bosasa Chief Operations officer Angelo Agrizzi was still not well enough to attend proceedings.  

The case against four people accused of fraud and corruption between private contractor Bosasa and Correctional Services was postponed to give them more time to study the docket and possibly enter pleas, the Investigating Directorate said on Thursday.

Former Correctional Services Commissioner Linda Mti, its former chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa Chief Financial Officer Andries Van Tonder appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court without former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi who was still not well enough to appear.  

Agrizzi had a heart attack last year.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said the matter involving R1.8 billion was postponed to 24 June.  

Twala explained that the matter related to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries valued at over R1.8 billion between August 2004 and 2007.  

The tender was for catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras, installing of perimeter fencing, the supply of television system and monitoring equipment. 

The Investigating Directorate was set up in terms of a proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa to fight corruption. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bosasaangelo agrizzipatrick gillinghamlinda mticorruption
Lottery
Lucky Wednesday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 987 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1202 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 6226 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.67
(-0.77)
ZAR/GBP
20.43
(-0.77)
ZAR/EUR
17.70
(-0.45)
ZAR/AUD
11.35
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.27)
Gold
1768.61
(-0.52)
Silver
26.97
(-1.42)
Platinum
1249.50
(-1.26)
Brent Crude
63.97
(+1.34)
Palladium
2348.00
(-1.22)
All Share
66758.75
(-0.52)
Top 40
61391.21
(-0.56)
Financial 15
12436.05
(-0.10)
Industrial 25
89137.06
(-0.65)
Resource 10
65772.88
(-0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo