Bosasa: Case against Agrizzi, Mti, Gillingham and Van Tonder postponed for possible pleas

The case against four people accused of fraud and corruption between private contractor Bosasa and Correctional Services was postponed to give them more time to study the docket and possibly enter pleas, the Investigating Directorate said on Thursday.

Former Correctional Services Commissioner Linda Mti, its former chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa Chief Financial Officer Andries Van Tonder appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court without former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi who was still not well enough to appear.

Agrizzi had a heart attack last year.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said the matter involving R1.8 billion was postponed to 24 June.

Twala explained that the matter related to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries valued at over R1.8 billion between August 2004 and 2007.

The tender was for catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras, installing of perimeter fencing, the supply of television system and monitoring equipment.

The Investigating Directorate was set up in terms of a proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa to fight corruption.