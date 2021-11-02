1h ago

Bosasa corruption case: Vincent Smith faces additional charges of tax fraud, money laundering

Jeanette Chabalala
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith at his court appearance.
Chanté Schatz, News24
  • Former ANC MP Vincent Smith now faces additional charges of tax fraud and money laundering. 
  • Smith appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday. 
  • The case was postponed to January 2022.  

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is facing new charges of tax fraud and money laundering.

Smith also faces a charge related to an alleged breach of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act 38 of 2001.

The charges were contained in the final indictment, which was handed to him on Tuesday in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The matter was postponed to 21 January 2022 for a paginated docket, said spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate, Sindisiwe Seboka.

In the indictment, the State alleges that between April 2011 and July 2018, "Smith only declared and/or caused and/or allowed to be declared his income for the amount of R10 007 710 as received from Parliament as well as two Retirement Fund Lump Sum payments from Alexander Forbes and Liberty respectively for 2010 to 2016 and 2018 tax years, but failed to declare additional income of R13 016 490.96 for the tax years".

READ | NPA's plans to charge Vincent Smith with tax fraud, evasion 'premature, sensationalist' - lawyer

The State said the amount lost to the fiscus amounted to R5 213 647.54.

"During the period 3 March 2009 to 26 February 2017, [Smith] submitted and/or caused and/or allowed to be submitted, 'zero returns' on behalf of [Euroblitz] for the 2008 to 2016 tax years whereas in truth and in fact [Euroblitz] received taxable income of R15 236 051.36 for the aforementioned tax years.

"The amount lost to the fiscus in this regard amounted to R4 798 243. Accused 1 therefore committed tax fraud in access of R28 million in respect of the under declarations and/or 'zero returns' filed."

Smith, former chair of the National Assembly's Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services, and former Bosasa COO-turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi were arrested and charged with corruption.

READ | Bosasa corruption trial: Angelo Agrizzi, Vincent Smith to be tried separately

Smith faces additional charges of fraud for alleged payments to the value of R800 000 made to his company, Euro Blitz 48, in 2015 and 2016 from Bosasa and security upgrades to his home.

The State alleges the payments were made to Smith to silence his opposition to Bosasa during parliamentary committee meetings.

Smith has pleaded not guilty and maintains the money was a loan from Agrizzi, which Agrizzi denied.

Meanwhile, Agrizzi's matter was postponed to 2 December for him to be examined by a state doctor, Seboka said.

Agrizzi had been ill since October 2020.  The State also intends to subpoena the doctor treating Agrizzi to explain his medical condition in court.

