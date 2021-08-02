Bosasa: Court confirms restraint order against Vincent Smith, daughter's assets

A restraint order for assets worth R46m belonging to former ANC MP Vincent Smith has been confirmed.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg confirmed the order on Monday.

Smith is facing fraud and corruption charges.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has confirmed a restraint order for assets worth R46 million belonging to corruption accused, former ANC MP Vincent Smith, his family trust and his daughter.



The order was confirmed unopposed on Monday.

Earlier this year, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had secured a restraint interim order.

The order also extended to certain property owned by his daughter, Brumilda Smith, and the property of any other person or entity that had allegedly received an affected gift under Section 12 of Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), the Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka previously said.



"The restraint order was necessary to preserve assets while investigations continue into additional unlawful activities from which Smith derived corrupt benefits not disclosed either to SARS [South African Revenue Services] or the Registrar of Parliamentary Members' interests."

Smith, the former chair of the National Assembly's Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services, and former Bosasa COO-turned-whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi, were arrested and charged with corruption.

Smith faces additional charges of fraud for alleged payments to the value of R800 000 made to his company, Euroblitz 48, in 2015 and 2016.

The State alleged the payments were made to Smith to silence his opposition to Bosasa during parliamentary committee meetings.

Smith has pleaded not guilty and maintains the money was a loan from Agrizzi, which Agrizzi denies.

