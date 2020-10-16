Bosasa fraud case postponed due to Angelo Agrizzi's hospitalisation

Former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham, former correctional services boss Linda Mti and former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder briefly appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

The matter, however, was postponed due to the hospitalisation of co-accused, Angelo Agrizzi, after he was just denied bail in another corruption case before the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

READ | Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi denied bail in corruption case

The accused are charged with several counts of money laundering and violations of the Public Finance Management and Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Acts.

The charges relate to four tenders, worth roughly R2 billion, which the Department of Correctional Services awarded to Bosasa between May 2004 and December 2005, News24 previously reported.

READ | Flights, cash and cars: Here are the charges bringing down the Bosasa empire

The accused are due back in court on 26 November when a trial date is expected to be set.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.