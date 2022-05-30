1h ago

Bosasa R1.8bn fraud case postponed for several accused to 'sort out financial situation'

Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
Linda Mti (back), former commissioner of the DCS, leaves the commercial court in Pretoria. Photo: Isabel Vente
Linda Mti (back), former commissioner of the DCS, leaves the commercial court in Pretoria. Photo: Isabel Vente

Four people accused of fraud and corruption between private contractor Bosasa and the Department of Correctional Services made a brief appearance in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, former chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham, and former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder appeared in court for pre-trial proceedings in the R1.8 billion tender award case. 

However, two of the accused, Mti and Gillingham, requested a postponement to "sort out their financial situation to continue paying their legal teams", spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate Sindisiwe Seboka said.

Their co-accused, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who had been sick for several months, was not in court.

READ | Independent physician to examine Angelo Agrizzi

A pulmonologist appointed by the state assessed Agrizzi, and the outcome of the assessment would be heard in a separate matter in July, Seboka said.

The accused were granted a postponement to 22 July.

The case involved four tenders, valued at more than R1.8 billion, awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007.

The tenders were for catering and training services, installing CCTV cameras, installing perimeter fencing, the supply of a television system, and monitoring equipment.

Read more on:
bosasapretoriagautengcourtscrime
