Bouncer sprayed substance inside overcrowded Enyobeni tavern, locked it and fled, court hears

A bouncer of Enyobeni tavern locked young patrons inside the overcrowded venue amid pandemonium.

The shocking detail emerged in court during the trial of the tavern owners Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu.

The pair stand accused of selling liquor to underage children the night 12 girls and nine boys died.

An Enyobeni tavern bouncer discharged a pepper spray-like substance inside the overcrowded establishment resulting in 21 patrons suffocating and crushing each other to death on 26 June 2022.

This was the testimony of a witness during the trial against Enyobeni tavern owners Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu.

The couple stand accused of contravening the Liquor Act for allegedly selling alcohol to underage children or coercing employees to sell it to minors.

Nalo Mtizana, one of 10 witnesses lined up by the State to give evidence in court, told Magistrate Kevin von Bratt on Wednesday that the bouncer locked the door and fled.

She claimed that Siyakhangela Ndevu also witnessed patrons dropping dead on the floor, but did nothing.

Mtizana said:

No one helped. It was us, the patrons, who made means to try and help up some who collapsed.

She also told the court that the bouncer did not search her and three friends for weapons when they entered the tavern.

"During the chaos, the bouncer sprayed something and locked the door behind us. I fled to the upstairs balcony to catch a breath and informed others that people were dying downstairs," added Mtizana.

The court did not hear how the door was eventually unlocked. Mtizana is the second of three State's witnesses who have taken the stand.

In an article two days after the deadly Enyobeni incident, one of the survivors, Mbasa Mpafi, told News24 at the time that he saw dozens of patrons trying to flee, but the door was locked and a bouncer allegedly refused to allow people to exit.

The third witness Nontsikelelo Nokhele, an administration clerk from Eastern Cape Liquor Board, told the court she dealt with Vuyokazi Ndevu in 2020 and 2022 during the granting of her liquor license.

Nokhele said she had explained to Ndevu, as per her job, that no underage persons were allowed inside her tavern and that security personnel should search patrons for weapons.

"I explained to Vuyokazi Ndevu that if she suspects a patron was underage, she should ask them to produce their identity document to prove they are old enough to consume liquor," Nokhele said.

If a patron refuses to adhere, Nokhele said the person must be ejected from the establishment.

The liquor license has since been revoked and the tavern shut down after Eastern Cape Liquor Board uncovered that some of the patrons that died were minors as young as 13 years old.

The trial will continue on 19 July.