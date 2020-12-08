33m ago

Boutique hotel, cars frozen by AFU amid probe into staff of KZN premier

Jenni Evans
  • A boutique hotel was among property frozen by the Asset Forfeiture Unit amid a probe into tender fraud in the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office. 
  • The NPA said some of the immovable property and vehicles belong to the chief financial officer in Premier Sihle Zikalala's office.
  • The property of other staffers was also seized, including 40 vehicles.

A boutique hotel, houses and 40 vehicles belonging to the chief financial officer (CFO) of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, and other staffers and contractors associated with the office, were frozen by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) on Tuesday. 

The National Prosecuting Authority said its AFU restrained several immovable properties and vehicles belonging to CFO Ziphathe Mboneni Cibane, as well as property belonging to his co-accused and their entities.

This followed an order granted by the Pietermaritzburg High Court against the accused in the criminal matter they face in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. 

In July 2020, Cibane and three other staffers from the premier's office - his personal assistant Nomusa Zakwe, an administrative clerk Thobelani Makhathini and Sithembiso Msomi, a senior administrative official - appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, along with events company leader Gugu Kheswa of Phumalanga Communications.

They were charged with tender fraud and corruption. 

In October 2020, they were joined by more accused: Pamela Hlongwa, Ashley Rose, Ntombimpela Mabel Majozi and Sybil Motaung, along with their entities: Roren Engineering, Nto's Catering CC, I Dot Q, Set Apart Group, Isidleke Enterprises Pty Ltd; and, Inala Business Consortium. 

The State alleged there was collusion in the supply chain management section with service providers over tenders.  

Their charges related to alleged tender fraud of around R24 million.

The properties restrained on Tuesday, had a cumulative estimated value of R23.3 million. 

The items would be held under curatorship pending the outcome of the criminal trial. The accused were out on various amounts of bail and they were expected to return to court on 30 April 2021.

