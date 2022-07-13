Boxing belt given to Mandela by Sugar Ray Leonard stolen from Soweto home

'Sugar' Ray Leonard attends the 11th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation 'Big Fighters, Big Cause' charity boxing night at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
The world championship boxing belt that belonged to former president Nelson Mandela has been stolen, Gauteng police said on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the belt, which was a gift from legendary US boxer "Sugar" Ray Leonard, was allegedly stolen from the Mandela house in Orlando West, Soweto, at the beginning of July.
Sello said a case of theft was opened on 2 July.
The belt is valued at about R50 000.
Sello said:
There are currently no [arrests], and the police are investigating.
News24 reached out to the Nelson Mandela Foundation for comment, but it said it was still working on a response.
