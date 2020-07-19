Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after accident at Sasolburg motocross track

A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a motocross rider.

The accident took place at a track in Sasolburg.

Paramedics stabilised the boy on the scene before airlifting him to a local hospital.

A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after a motocross accident in Sasolburg.



The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at a motocross track after a rider reportedly collided with him.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 12:15, and found him lying on the track with his father kneeling next to him, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"It is understood that another rider had collided with the child while they were on the track.

"Medics assessed the boy and found that he had sustained severe injuries to his head and was in a serious condition."

The boy was treated and provided with pain relief medication.

He was then airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital for urgent care, said Meiring.