1h ago

add bookmark

Boy, 11, caught in gang crossfire in Cape Town dies

Murray Williams
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gun. (PHOTO: Getty/Gallo Images)
Gun. (PHOTO: Getty/Gallo Images)
  • The 11-year-old died in hospital.
  • The Grade 6 pupil was hit in the head and was rushed to hospital, where he remained overnight.
  • The community has expressed outrage.

An 11-year-old Cape Town boy who was hit by a stray bullet in Parkwood, Cape Town, has died.

News24 received confirmation from the family on Tuesday afternoon that young Nehemia Claasen succumbed to his wounds after being rushed to hospital the previous day.

Nehemia, a Grade 6 pupil at Parkwood Primary School, was at Red Cross Children's Hospital when he died.

Initial reports suggested he had been hit by a bullet fired during a clash between local gangs.

A source close to the tragedy also confirmed the news as correct.

READ | Woman shot while sitting in car in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town

A message from Parkwood Primary School read: "I spoke earlier to Nehemia's mom… Our deepest and sincere condolences on the loss of a wonderful, quiet, respectful, young, gentle soul and 'angel'. Nehemia Claasen - our hearts at Parkwood Primary ache with the devastating news of his passing and loss to the world. We continue to pray for God's blessings of strength, peace and comfort on his parents and the family."

On Facebook group Parkwood Community Matters, local residents paid tribute to him.

One man, Adiel Petersen, wrote: "Rest in peace little boy… I grew up in the 'Wood… but it was never this bad … may ALLAH protect all our kids."

READ HERE | 10-year-old boy hit in head by stray bullet in Cape Flats gang shooting

Pastor Paul Phillips, a local community leader, told News24: "It's a sad day for the community. We've lost another young boy in the prime of his childhood years. It's a sad loss, it's a sad loss … we are shaken. The community is very emotional.

"We once again want to call on the authorities - those who have a constitutional mandate to serve to protect, to watch over our communities," Phillips urged.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting, and was due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday once he had been charged, the police previously said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed to News24 Nehemia had died - and the criminal charge would now be changed to murder.

Related Links
10-year-old boy hit in head by stray bullet in Cape Flats gang shooting
Man shot dead, girl killed in crossfire in Ocean View
Gang lays siege to family home, beats one to death before setting house on fire, killing 4 more
Read more on:
cape towncrime
Lottery
1 person bags R337k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1658 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 372 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4377 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1744 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.90
(-1.22)
ZAR/GBP
22.05
(-0.32)
ZAR/EUR
19.95
(-1.02)
ZAR/AUD
12.24
(-0.61)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.57)
Gold
1934.30
(+0.21)
Silver
26.67
(-0.59)
Platinum
913.00
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
42.05
(-1.52)
Palladium
2276.50
(-0.65)
All Share
54438.82
(+0.07)
Top 40
50182.96
(-0.00)
Financial 15
9770.85
(+2.77)
Industrial 25
72541.37
(+0.19)
Resource 10
54939.74
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo