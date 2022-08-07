Boy, 16, arrested after losing control of car, hitting pedestrian

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he lost control of a vehicle he was driving and slamming into a pedestrian who was on his way home from work.

The vehicle overturned and landed on its roof in a residential property.

Gau-Med Emergency Services responded to the accident on Friday at Pongola and Strydom streets in Birchleigh North, Kempton Park.

Spokesperson Ona Ndala said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention.



Ndala said:

Once the [pedestrian] was stabilised, he was transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

It is understood that the driver was alone in the vehicle and escaped unharmed.



Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed a case of reckless and negligent driving is being investigated.

"The suspect was arrested and transferred to a juvenile centre."







