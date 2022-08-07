Boy, 16, arrested after losing control of car, hitting pedestrian

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and slammed into a pedestrian.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he lost control of a vehicle he was driving and slamming into a pedestrian who was on his way home from work.
The vehicle overturned and landed on its roof in a residential property.
Gau-Med Emergency Services responded to the accident on Friday at Pongola and Strydom streets in Birchleigh North, Kempton Park.
Gau-Med Emergency Services attended to the accident scene.
Spokesperson Ona Ndala said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention.
Ndala said:
Once the [pedestrian] was stabilised, he was transported to a nearby hospital for further care.
It is understood that the driver was alone in the vehicle and escaped unharmed.
Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed a case of reckless and negligent driving is being investigated.
"The suspect was arrested and transferred to a juvenile centre."
