Boy, 16, drowns while another teenager goes missing at sea in Strand

A teenager died and another is still missing after getting into difficulty in the surf line at Strand Beach on Saturday, the National Sea Rescue Institute said.



NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the Gordons Bay crew was activated at around 19:06 on Saturday after receiving calls the teenagers had gone missing.

He added the City of Cape Town Water Rescue Network was activated to the drowning in progress and launched the sea rescue craft Rescue 9 Bravo.

"On arrival at the scene, a sea and shoreline search commenced for two male teenagers who were reported by eyewitnesses to have been in the water before sight of them was lost.

"NSRI rescue swimmers initiated sweeping line free dive search efforts while the NSRI rescue craft searched through the wave lines. Emergency services on the shoreline conducted shoreline search efforts."

Lambinon said residents came across the body of one of the missing teenagers in shallow surf.

It was removed by police and government health forensic pathology services.

Lambinon added 11 NSRI rescue swimmers formed a sweeping line search in the surfline to search further down the beach for the second missing boy.

"Despite an extensive search, the 17-year-old male from Delt remains missing.

"It is believed that they are friends and that they were swimming together before both being caught in rip currents," he said.

A police dive unit was continuing with a search operation on Sunday.

An inquest docket has been opened.



