Boy, 18, arrested after three pupils stabbed outside Cape Town school

An 18-year-old Cape Town pupil has been arrested after three pupils were stabbed during an argument outside a Claremont school.

The three pupils were stabbed in Imam Haron Road on Wednesday afternoon, said police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg.

"An assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm case was registered for investigation," said Twigg.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the incident happened between pupils of the Batavia School of Skills at a bus stop outside the school.

"One learner (18-year-old year 4 learner) allegedly stabbed three other learners. Two [of the victims] were 18-year-old year 4 learners and one was a 16-year-old year 3 learner," she said.

"The three learners were sent to hospital. Two were discharged [on Wednesday] afternoon and one remained in hospital overnight. His condition is stable," Hammond added.



The alleged perpetrator was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court once he has been charged, according to Twigg.

The WCED was providing counselling to the school community, Hammond added.



