Boy, 2, fighting for his life after being shot in Bishop Lavis

accreditation
Marvin Charles
André Damons
  • A two-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Bishop Lavis on Saturday afternoon.
  • The toddler is fighting for his life in Groote Schuur Hospital. 
  • Police are investigating a case of attempted murder. 

A two-year-old boy is fighting for his life in Groote Schuur Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound in an alleged gang-related shooting in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town.

On Saturday, the boy was shot in Paulsberg Road. 

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Bishop Lavis police attended to a complaint on Saturday afternoon. 

"Upon police arrival, they were informed that the victim had been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment as a result of a gunshot wound sustained.

"According to reports, three unknown armed men fired gunshots at people sitting outside their residence, injuring the boy." 

He added no arrests have been made, and police were investigating a case of attempted murder. 

Bishop Lavis ward councillor Charles Esau said he visited the family on Sunday morning.

If there are rivals between adults, please refrain from hurting innocent children, our children need to be protected at all times by the community and our different spheres of governments … unlicenced firearms do not belong on the streets, and therefore I call on police to act at the strongest possibility.


Esau added everyone must stand up against gangsterism in their communities.

"Our courts need to step in with harsher punishments to protect our communities living in fear," he said. 

Bishop Lavis Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindhorst confirmed the shooting was gang-related.

"As the CPF, we condemn this shooting in the strongest terms. It is unacceptable that men continue to hurt our children in our areas. We call on police to increase their visibility in the area," he said. 

