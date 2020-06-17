54m ago

add bookmark

Boy, 3, killed in yet another shooting in Cape Town

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A three-year-old was killed in a shooting in Cape Town.
A three-year-old was killed in a shooting in Cape Town.
iStock
  • A three-year-old boy died and his father was wounded when they were shot outside their home in Lavender Hill.
  • The father, 26, was outside his home with his son when an unknown gunman opened fire.
  • The investigation is pursuing various possibilities, including whether the incident is gang-related.

A three-year-old boy was killed in Cape Town when he and his father were shot at outside their Tafelberg Road home in Lavender Hill.

According to the police, the child was with his 26-year-old father, who was chatting to a friend outside his home on Monday evening, when a masked gunman emerged and fired the shots.

The father ran into the house with the child, with the gunman following.

READ | Woman charged with murder for allegedly stabbing husband cheating to death

They were both wounded, and the suspect fled the scene. 

The child died on arrival at a medical facility in Retreat, however the father survived and was treated in hospital.

Their names have not been released yet.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said Muizenberg detectives were investigating the incident. 

'Gang-related'

"The investigation is pursuing various possibilities, including that the incident could be gang-related," added Potelwa.

Anyone who has information that may assist investigators can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app. Information will be treated confidentially.

The incident is the latest in a spike in shooting incidents in Cape Town since the move to Level 3 lockdown.

Earlier this month, Mogamat Johnson and his two-year-old son, Zhario, were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Bonteheuwel, News24 reported.

Johnson died at the scene and Zhario succumbed to his injuries later in hospital.

Related Links
Boy, 2, dies from gunshot wounds hours after father killed in drive-by shooting in Cape Town
Another 2 killed, 4 injured during more shootings in Cape Town
Seven people arrested for Jabulani hostel mass shooting
Read more on:
cape towncrime
Lottery
Daily Lotto: 2 winners claim jackpot prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do the VBS arrests give you confidence that authorities will successfully prosecute all suspects?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
12% - 199 votes
No
37% - 634 votes
Wait and see
51% - 861 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun 2020

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.21
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
21.55
(+0.34)
ZAR/EUR
19.30
(+0.29)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.25)
Gold
1724.83
(-0.08)
Silver
17.51
(+0.23)
Platinum
823.00
(+0.06)
Brent Crude
40.38
(+3.01)
Palladium
1904.00
(-0.34)
All Share
54027.42
(+3.36)
Top 40
49661.14
(+3.63)
Financial 15
10768.15
(+2.85)
Industrial 25
74653.81
(+4.24)
Resource 10
49246.95
(+2.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo