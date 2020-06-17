Boy, 3, killed in yet another shooting in Cape Town

A three-year-old boy died and his father was wounded when they were shot outside their home in Lavender Hill.

The father, 26, was outside his home with his son when an unknown gunman opened fire.

The investigation is pursuing various possibilities, including whether the incident is gang-related.

A three-year-old boy was killed in Cape Town when he and his father were shot at outside their Tafelberg Road home in Lavender Hill.

According to the police, the child was with his 26-year-old father, who was chatting to a friend outside his home on Monday evening, when a masked gunman emerged and fired the shots.

The father ran into the house with the child, with the gunman following.

They were both wounded, and the suspect fled the scene.

The child died on arrival at a medical facility in Retreat, however the father survived and was treated in hospital.

Their names have not been released yet.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said Muizenberg detectives were investigating the incident.

'Gang-related'

"The investigation is pursuing various possibilities, including that the incident could be gang-related," added Potelwa.

Anyone who has information that may assist investigators can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app. Information will be treated confidentially.

The incident is the latest in a spike in shooting incidents in Cape Town since the move to Level 3 lockdown.

Earlier this month, Mogamat Johnson and his two-year-old son, Zhario, were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Bonteheuwel, News24 reported.

Johnson died at the scene and Zhario succumbed to his injuries later in hospital.