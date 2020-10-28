1h ago

Boy, 3, mauled to death by pit bull

The pit bull apparently suffocated and died.
A three-year-old boy was killed when a neighbour's pit bull reportedly attacked him, with no one initially even aware of the incident as the child was mute.

Luqmaan Jardien died after the attack in Hanover Park on Monday, the Daily Voice reported.

A relative told the publication that the dog, which stayed with them for protection and who the little boy would play with, was seen biting Luqmaan’s neck after a family member had gone to the toilet and opened the window.

She had called out to a cousin and her father who tried to intervene by picking him up, resulting in the dog turning on them, too, the report said.

After they managed to free the child, the dog followed them and tried to get inside the house. The two had pushed at the door as the dog reportedly tried to get in, and then its head got "caught". The pit bull apparently suffocated and died.

The little boy was declared dead on arrival at the Heideveld Day Hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk on Wednesday confirmed to News24 that an inquest docket was being investigated by Philippi police.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

