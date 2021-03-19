Boy, 4, dies after falling from fourth floor of Durban apartment block

A boy died after falling from the fourth floor of a Durban apartment block.
A
four-year-old boy died on Thursday after falling from a fourth-floor apartment
in Durban.
The
boy fell head first from the apartment block on North Beach and later died in
hospital.
Netcare
911 paramedics responded to the incident at around 13:40 on Thursday, said
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.
Herbst said:
Reports indicate that a four-year-old male had fallen from a fourth-floor apartment, landing head first on the floor below. When paramedics arrived on scene, the patient was found in a critical condition.
The boy was treated on the scene and was flown to a specialist facility in a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance for further treatment.
Supplied PHOTO: Netcare 911
"Sadly,
we received an update that the young boy had died from his polytraumatic
injuries a short while later, after arriving at hospital," Herbst said.
