Boy, 5, killed by 'dangerous' pit bulls after 'they escaped and ended up on the streets'

The SPCA in Qonce has removed two pit bull terriers after they killed a preschooler near Alice.

Zibele Liyakhanya Mthi was running home to take a bath ahead of the Good Friday church service when the dogs attacked him in the street.

The police have opened an inquest case for investigation.

A 5-year-old preschooler succumbed to his injuries in hospital two days after two pit bull terriers attacked him in a street in Dyamala village outside Alice in the Eastern Cape on Good Friday.

Zibele Liyakhanya Mthi was running from his granny's house to his mother's home to take a bath ahead of the Good Friday church service. The attack took place on Friday at about 08:00.

Devastated relatives of little Zibele, a Grade R pupil at St Paul Christian Academy in Alice, are battling to come to terms with his death.

The heartbroken family told News24 Zibele had spent the night before the incident at his grandmother's house because his mother, a security guard, was on night shift duties at the University of Fort Hare.

Before leaving for work, Zibele's mother had instructed him to return to her house first thing the following morning so that she could bath him before church.

Family spokesperson Tabita Mthi said Zibele's mother and others found him wounded and bleeding on the roadside halfway between the 10-minute walk to his mother's house.

Zibele sustained very serious injuries and was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Alice before he was transferred to Frere Hospital in East London later the same day. He died on Sunday.

The police said the SPCA had taken the dogs.

ALSO READ | 'Pit bulls will not be forceably removed from owners'

Mthi said the dog bites punctured Zibele's right kidney and his little body was riddled with wounds.

According to Mthi, the entire village was living in fear of the pit bulls and many people have had narrow escapes.

Mthi added:

No one dared to come near that house. Everyone knew how dangerous those dogs were. That family usually kept those dogs behind locked gates. I don't know how they escaped and ended up on the streets.

She said she knew something had gone wrong when Zibele's mother came looking for her son after he failed to show up for his bath. Mthi said while they were wondering about Zibele's whereabouts, he was lying injured and bleeding on the side of the street.

ALSO READ | 'Pit bulls are not the problem': Counterpetition launched as owners fight to keep pets

"We heard a neighbour shouting for us on the streets and alerting us about Zibele. My brother, my sister and I ran to Zibele. He asked him what happened, and he weakly responded that it was the dogs. Soon after, he started foaming from the mouth. We rushed him to hospital, but they could not save him," Mthi added.

She said Zibele's mother was too distraught to speak to the media.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation. Kinana added that the SPCA had taken the pit bulls the following day.

READ | Eastern Cape woman arrested after her pit bull mauls neighbour's 9-year-old boy

Petros Majola, a director at children's rights advocacy group Khula Community Development Project, said while he understood that the owners of pit bulls loved their pets, one should think twice about keeping this type of dog for domestic purposes.

"We should have learnt from the past as there were a number of kids who lost their lives in pit bull dog attacks," Majola added.

The incident comes amid calls for pit bull terriers to be banned as domestic pets in South Africa. Digital signatures on the "Ban Pit Bulls as Domestic Pets in SA" online petition have surpassed 139 000.



