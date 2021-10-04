Boy, 7, shot dead by 11-year-old cousin with grandfather's gun found under bed

Kwanele Zide, 7, was shot dead in a tragic accident in Libode in the Eastern Cape.

The boy, along with his cousins, found a 9mm pistol in their home.

Eastern Cape acting provincial police commissioner, Major-General Zithulele Moses Dladla, condemned the negligence involving the firearm being left unsecured.

A seven-year-old boy has been shot dead while playing with his two cousins in Libode in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

Kwanele Zide was fatally wounded after his 11-year-old cousin found a firearm in their home.

Eastern Cape police said the three cousins, all minors, were playing together at their home in the Siqikini location when they found the firearm under a bed.

"While one of the children, an 11-year-old boy was fiddling with the firearm (a 9mm pistol) a shot went off, fatally wounding Kwanele Zide, 7, in his head," Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

Naidu said police were investigating a case of murder and that the 11-year-old minor was not arrested.

She added that the firearm allegedly belonged to the boy's 49-year-old grandfather.

"The grandfather was arrested and detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is expected to appear in the Libode Magistrate's Court soon," Naidu said.

Eastern Cape acting provincial police commissioner, Major-General Zithulele Moses Dladla, expressed shock at the incident.

Dladla conveyed his condolences to the family, saying he strongly condemned the negligence involving the firearm.

"Every day a loved one is brutally murdered with a firearm," said Dladla.

"It is even sadder when families have to mourn the death of children through unfortunate incidents such as this one, all because of a firearm and very often an illegal firearm that would change a family's life forever."

He urged communities to assist the police in curbing the proliferation of illegal firearms.

"In so doing, we will be protecting our children and communities, thus people would not be left mourning because of illegal firearms being in circulation," he added.

