33m ago

add bookmark

Boy, 7, shot dead by 11-year-old cousin with grandfather's gun found under bed

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police are investigating a case of murder. Photo: André Damons
Police are investigating a case of murder. Photo: André Damons
  • Kwanele Zide, 7, was shot dead in a tragic accident in Libode in the Eastern Cape. 
  • The boy, along with his cousins, found a 9mm pistol in their home.
  • Eastern Cape acting provincial police commissioner, Major-General Zithulele Moses Dladla, condemned the negligence involving the firearm being left unsecured.

A seven-year-old boy has been shot dead while playing with his two cousins in Libode in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

Kwanele Zide was fatally wounded after his 11-year-old cousin found a firearm in their home.

Eastern Cape police said the three cousins, all minors, were playing together at their home in the Siqikini location when they found the firearm under a bed.

"While one of the children, an 11-year-old boy was fiddling with the firearm (a 9mm pistol) a shot went off, fatally wounding Kwanele Zide, 7, in his head," Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

Naidu said police were investigating a case of murder and that the 11-year-old minor was not arrested.  

She added that the firearm allegedly belonged to the boy's 49-year-old grandfather.

"The grandfather was arrested and detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is expected to appear in the Libode Magistrate's Court soon," Naidu said.

READ MORE | IPID launches probe after police allegedly shoot at women, children in Cape Town

Eastern Cape acting provincial police commissioner, Major-General Zithulele Moses Dladla, expressed shock at the incident.

Dladla conveyed his condolences to the family, saying he strongly condemned the negligence involving the firearm.

"Every day a loved one is brutally murdered with a firearm," said Dladla.

"It is even sadder when families have to mourn the death of children through unfortunate incidents such as this one, all because of a firearm and very often an illegal firearm that would change a family's life forever."

He urged communities to assist the police in curbing the proliferation of illegal firearms.

"In so doing, we will be protecting our children and communities, thus people would not be left mourning because of illegal firearms being in circulation," he added.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capelibodecrimemurder
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 738 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 1348 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 2648 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

6h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.92
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.29
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.35
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,750.10
-0.6%
Silver
22.35
-0.8%
Palladium
1,904.62
-1.0%
Platinum
954.50
-2.2%
Brent Crude
79.28
+1.2%
Top 40
57,406
+0.3%
All Share
63,784
+0.2%
Resource 10
57,682
+0.8%
Industrial 25
81,457
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,398
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in...

29 Sep

FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in memory of his uncle
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo