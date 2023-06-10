Boy, 9, and two men seriously injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Cape Town

A nine-year-old boy and two men escaped with their lives on Friday afternoon after suspects opened fire on them in Radnor Road and Robert Sobukwe Drive in Parow.

The trio sustained injuries and were treated at nearby health facilities.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the incident happened on Friday at 15:10 in the Parow Industrial area.

The motive of the incident was suspected to be gang-related, police said.

"Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive for this incident is suspected to be gang-related," said Van Wyk.

READ | Cape Town gangs are going to war over construction deals worth 'millions for doing nothing'

According to police, detectives attached to the Anti-Gang Unit have been assigned to probe the matter.

Parow community policing forum's Shakir Smith has condemned the incident in the strongest form.

"Any shooting of any kind, no matter the situation, is condemned. No person should be put in a position where a gun is involved. It is a cruel manner in which no person should be subjected to, even a child," Smith added.

Smith said it was unclear why the victims came under attack but that police are investigating the matter.

"This incident should not have happened. We are glad the victims have escaped with their lives and wish them a speedy recovery. No arrests have been made," he said.



