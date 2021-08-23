Boyfriend accused of Fort Hare student's murder confesses, abandons bail and legal assistance - NPA

Aluta Pasile confessed to killing Nosicelo Mtebeni, ostensibly because she cheated on him.

During his appearance in court on Monday, Pasile abandoned bail and legal representation.

The NPA says it is an open and shut case.

Aluta Pasile, the man accused of murdering University of Fort Hare law student, Nosicelo Mtebeni, abandoned bail and rejected legal assistance.



According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Pasile confessed to killing Mtebeni before dismembering her and dumping the remains on the street in Quigney.

The 25-year-old accused appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court under a heavy police presence as a crowd of more than 2 000 protesters picketed outside the building, calling for no bail.

The crowd, which included students, activists and the general public, were all dressed in black.

The magistrate, Annemarie Elliott, postponed the case to 28 September for further investigation, while Pasile remains in custody.

Mtebeni's dismembered body was found stuffed inside a suitcase and a bag on the corner of Fitzpatrick Road and Fleet Street on Thursday.

Her head and hands were found in Pasile's possession inside a room they shared in Quigney.

Elliott said, because of the seriousness of the crime, the matter would be transferred from the magistrate's court to a higher court for the bail hearing.

At that point, Pasile interjected and softly said: "I don't want bail."

Elliott said the case had to be postponed to allow the court to obtain a postmortem report, statements from four witnesses, DNA evidence, CCTV footage and other evidence.

The NPA told News24 that Pasile had confessed to killing Mtebeni for allegedly cheating on him.

NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said, because of the confession, the matter was an "open and shut case", adding:

We have a confession from the accused and statements from key witnesses. More evidence is being collected by police as the case was postponed for further investigation. We are building a solid case. In his confession, he said her behaviour had changed from the beginning of August when she came back from home. He said, all of sudden, she barred him from accessing her cellphone, and further stated that she had never minded him going through her cellphone before.

Ngcakani said, according to Pasile, Mtebeni had been asleep on the night of 16 August, but he managed to steal her cellphone and unlocked it after guessing the password.

According to Ngcakani, Pasile, in his confession, said he saw "love messages between her and another boyfriend", as well as a photo of the other man.

The following day, after confronting her about what he had found on her cellphone, they got into an argument, which became physical, Ngcakani said.

"He alleges that she bit him and scratched him all over the body and, in retaliation, he pushed her against the wall, resulting in her sustaining fatal injuries."

In an effort to cover up what Pasile described as an accident, he bought tools to cut her up and dispose of the body, Ngcakani said.

The head of the Institutional Student Parliament of Fort Hare, Anelisa Keti, said the organisation wanted the death penalty instituted against perpetrators of femicide.

Meanwhile, a team of seven psychologists, social workers and counsellors will provide counselling to affected students and staff, with the team arriving in Fort Hare on Monday evening, Higher Health said in a statement.

Higher Health is a health, wellness and development centre of the post schooling education and training sector.

It said the intervention, directed by the Department of Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Ndzimande, comes as it is deeply saddened by the deaths of Mtebeni and that of a final-year law student who died after falling from a high-rise building.

The student has been identified by the university's SRC as 24-year-old Anovuyo Siyahluma Sinuka.

The university said initial investigations into Sinuka's death strongly pointed to suicide.

The CEO of Higher Health, Professor Ramneek Ahluwalia, said: "This week, we have lost two bright young South Africans, who had so much to contribute to the legal profession which they were about to enter, to the higher education sector, and our entire country. We lost Nosicelo to gender-based violence, and it is likely that we lost her peer to unbearable mental strain."