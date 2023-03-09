1h ago

Boyfriend in dock for allegedly killing partner's ex-lover at her Free State home

Tshepiso Motloung
A man was found dead in his ex-girlfriend's yard.
André Damons
  • A Free State man stands accused of killing his girlfriend's former boyfriend.
  • The accused, Amos Tsotetsi, appeared in court on Thursday.
  • Tsotetsi's girlfriend was also arrested for defeating the ends of justice but is out on warning.

A Free State man and his new girlfriend face charges over the death of her ex-boyfriend, whose body was found in her yard last week. 

Amos Tsotetsi allegedly killed Mxolisi Mthombeni, 50, on Sunday.   

Tsotetsi's girlfriend, meanwhile, is accused of defeating the ends of justice after she retracted a statement about what happened, said police spokesperson Mmako Mophiring. 

Her landlord found a body in the yard on Sunday morning with two open wounds on his head. 

Mophiring said when police questioned the girlfriend and her son, they claimed not to have seen Mthombeni for a few months. Her son told police that Mthombeni was a violent person. 

"The son told us that the deceased is his mother's ex-boyfriend," Mophiring added. 

When police asked about the events between Tsotetsi and Mthombeni, the girlfriend said she didn't know what happened, but later retracted her statement. 

"When we questioned the girlfriend, she said there was a fight between the deceased and the boyfriend. The current boyfriend stabbed the deceased with a bottle," Mophiring said. 

He said the girlfriend was released on a warning. 

Tsotetsi will appear in the Tseseng Magistrate's Court on Thursday. 


Read more on:
free statecrime and courts
