Boyfriend tracked to KZN hospital, arrested after Gauteng teacher strangled, stabbed to death

A teacher from a Soweto primary school was found strangled and stabbed in her flat.

The 36-year-old's body was discovered on Thursday.

The deceased teacher's boyfriend has been arrested.

A 22-year-old man is under police guard in a hospital in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal as he is suspected of being responsible for the murder of his 36-year-old girlfriend, a teacher in Soweto.



Lerato Mosia, a teacher at Mara Primary School in Soweto, was found strangled and stabbed to death in her flat in the Jabulani Hostel on Thursday.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Mavela Masondo, said on Monday that they had received information about a woman that might have been killed and locked inside a flat in Jabulani.

He said officers went to the flat and broke down the door. There, he said, the body of a woman with a stab wound on the upper body was discovered.

"Investigations led police to KwaZulu-Natal where the suspect was found in hospital, it is suspected he attempted to poison himself.

"The suspect was placed under police guard and will be charged with murder as soon as he recovers," Masondo said.

Circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation, said Masondo.

The Gauteng Department of Education has since dispatched its psycho-social unit to visit the school to offer support to those affected.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said it had been disheartening to learn of the brutal death of Mosia.

"We wish to convey our deepest condolences to her family and the entire school community. She played a vital role as [a teacher] at Mara Primary School and in her community.

"As such, a void has been created due to her passing, and we implore law enforcement agencies to apprehend those who were involved in her death," he said.

Mosia was born in Qwaqwa in the Free State and worked at Mara Primary School for the past six years.

