Boyfriend who confessed to murdering, dismembering girlfriend now wants legal representation

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Alutha Pasile appeared in court on Tuesday.
Malibongwe Dayimani, News24
  • Murder accused Alutha Pasile wants a lawyer to represent him. 
  • The East London High Court postponed the case to Friday, for Pasile to get a Legal Aid representative.
  • Pasile was arrested on 19 August after his girlfriend's body parts were found stuffed inside two bags.

The man accused of murdering and then dismembering his girlfriend, University of Fort Hare final year law student, Nosicelo Mtebeni, has reconsidered his decision to waive his right to legal representation. 

Alutha Pasile, 25, told the East London High Court that he wanted a lawyer to represent him.

Judge Michelle Beneke asked Pasile whether he wanted a private representative or Legal Aid lawyer provided for by the State. 

Pasile opted for Legal Aid.

Boyfriend accused of Fort Hare student's murder confesses, abandons bail and legal assistance - NPA

Beneke postponed the case to Friday 5 November for Pasile to get a lawyer.  

Pasile previously abandoned his bail bid and will remain in custody.

  • He was arrested on 19 August after 23-year-old Mtebeni's body parts were found stuffed inside two bags placed on the street in East London's Quigney suburb.  
  • More body parts were found inside Pasile's room, in a 10-bedroom communal house the couple shared with other tenants.
  • The NPA previously confirmed that Pasile had confessed to killing and dismembering Mtebeni after he discovered that she had been unfaithful. 


Outside court, University of Fort Hare students led by East London campus SRC leader Sandiso Mbulawa and Professor Rianna Oelofsen, held a peaceful picket in support of the murdered student. 

Mtebeni, the daughter of an unemployed mother and street hawker father, was set to become the first person in her family to graduate from university. Her goal was to uplift her family out of a life of poverty. 

She was due to graduate next April.

Mtebeni was buried on 4 September at her ancestral home of Matatiele. 

