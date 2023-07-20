21m ago

Brace for more snow: SA Weather Service warns of disruptive snowfall in Eastern Cape and KZN

Nicole McCain
0:00
  • Snow has been forecast for parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
  • Residents have been warned that the icy conditions may affect roads, especially mountain passes.
  • Parts of the Western Cape are also likely to see low temperatures.

People living in some parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have been warned to brace for disruptive snowfall on Thursday, amid icy temperatures in certain parts of the country.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snowfall in the central and northern high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, as well as the southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the warning, the snow may result in dangerous driving conditions, potential road and pass closures, loss of vulnerable livestock and localised disruption to services.

Residents are advised to dress warmly and avoid high mountain passes if possible.

On Thursday, most of KwaZulu-Natal can expect a 60% chance of scattered showers, with the coastline having an 80% chance of widespread of rainfall.

There is a 30% chance of isolated showers in the Eastern Cape and interior.

An advisory for cold temperatures across parts of the Western Cape is also in place, including the Cape Winelands and the Karoo.

The Western Cape is also under a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

The waves are likely to lead to difficult navigation at sea for small vessels and personal watercraft, and there may be localised disruption of small harbours and ports.

The SAWS warned that small vessels were at risk of taking on water and capsizing.

"Be aware of large, unpredictable waves along the coast. Small vessels are advised to seek shelter in harbours, bays or inlets," the SAWS said.

The icy weather is likely to persist until the end of the work week. On Friday, scattered to isolated showers and rain are expected over the central and northeastern parts of the country.

The SAWS has warned of cold and very cold conditions across the interior, affecting the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West.

On Saturday, a cold front will approach the Western Cape, bringing windy and wet weather.


