Brace yourself: 'Intense' cold front to bring more wintery weather on Thursday

Rainy and very cold weather conditions are expected to hit parts of the country on Thursday.

An intense cold front is currently developing over the western Atlantic Ocean.

Emergency services in Cape Town have been placed on high alert.

Another cold front is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Thursday, with disruptive rainfall, strong winds and wave heights of up to six metres expected to lash the province.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that "an intense cold front associated with a steep upper-air trough", is currently developing over the western Atlantic Ocean, and will affect the western parts of the country on Thursday and Friday, spreading to the southern and central parts on Saturday:

Rainy and very cold conditions with snow on the high-lying areas will set in over the western parts of the Western Cape from Thursday afternoon, 26 August 2021, spreading to the western and southern parts of the Northern Cape and the remainder of the Western Cape overnight into Friday, 27 August 2021.

However, the cold would also head into the Eastern Cape from Friday afternoon as well as the central interior of South Africa, including KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

"Widespread rainfall will set in over the western parts of the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon, spreading to the western and southern parts of the Northern Cape overnight," said SAWS spokesperson Hannelee Doubell.

She added that 20mm to 30mm rainfall was expected, with 40mm to 50mm for the south-western Cape.

The rainfall may lead to localised flooding in informal settlements, SAWS warned, and may also pose a risk to road users.

"Motorists driving under such conditions are advised to reduce speed (especially under conditions of reduced or impaired visibility) and to observe safe following distances."

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell, said emergency services were on standby.

The City appealed to residents to help reduce flood risk by clearing out drainage systems, raising the floor level of a structure above ground level, making sandbags and digging trenches to divert water away from homes.

SAWS said snowfall was also expected over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape and the southern and western high-lying areas of the Northern Cape, mainly from Friday, spreading to the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape and the Drakensberg region of KwaZulu-Natal during Saturday.

