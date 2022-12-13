8m ago

Brace yourself! More heavy downpours expected in Western Cape

accreditation
Marvin Charles
Western Cape is set to face more inclement weather.
File/Naseema Barday, News24
  • Western Cape disaster risk management and emergency authorities are on high alert as more heavy downpours are expected on Tuesday evening. 
  • The SA Weather Service warned that Bitou, George, Knysna, Mossel Bay, Oudtshoorn and Prince Albert would be affected. 
  • Meanwhile, the Drakenstein Municipality warned residents to brace themselves for more heavy rainfall this weekend.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents to expect more heavy downpours to hit the Western Cape on Tuesday evening.

The service said Bitou, George, Knysna, Mossel Bay, Oudtshoorn and Prince Albert would be particularly affected.

“Heavy downpours, large hail and strong and gusty winds, which can lead to flooding of roads, damage to infrastructure and loss of agricultural production, are expected over the eastern parts of the Western Cape," it said.

It added that flash flooding on roads and vulnerable settlements could prove deadly.

"Large hail can cause damage to vehicles and difficult driving conditions especially where heavy downpours are present." 

Colin Deiner, head of the Western Cape's disaster management service, said: 

We are currently focusing on a new weather warning for this evening. We will commence with a damage assessment as soon as this storm warning has passed.

The Drakenstein Municipality cautioned residents to brace themselves for more heavy rainfall this weekend and to ensure their houses' gutters and downpipes were cleared of leaves and storm debris.


The municipality said the area suffered an unusual storm on Monday, resulting in widespread flooding, fallen trees, temporary road closures and road surface damage, power outages and damaged property.

"The Drakenstein areas worst affected include Paarl East, including extensive damage to the Paarl East Thusong Centre’s roof; Groenheuwel; Paarl central business district; Berg River Boulevard; parts of Northern Paarl; Payton Place and Weltevrede in Wellington; OR Tambo and low-lying areas of Mbekweni; and Simondium, including the Simondium community hall," it said. 

Authorities in the Drakenstein area reported no deaths or injuries due to the flooding.

Mayor Conrad Pool said: "We are gearing our services to deal with more stormy weather predicted for this weekend, and we want to call on our residents and property owners to make sure they are fully prepared."

He thanked municipal teams who have been working relentlessly to assist with clearing roads and restoring power. 

On Monday, the municipality's disaster management, roads, stormwater, parks and solid waste removal teams started to clean up areas affected by flooding across the Drakenstein municipal area and rendered relief where required.

Mop-up operations continued on Tuesday.

By late Monday evening, about 250 incidents relating to flood and storm damage were reported to the municipality. 

Several areas were also affected by power outages due to the storm.  


