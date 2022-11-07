Brace yourselves for flooding and slippery roads, warns South African Weather Service

The South African Weather Service has warned of heavy rain and flooding, with the potential to cause disruptions on roads.

It has forecast disruptive weather in Gauteng, North West, Free State, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Senior weather forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng says the type of rainfall expected has the potential to cause flooding that may lead to disruptions.

Heavy rain, flooding, and slippery roads are expected to hit Gauteng, North West, Free State, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal from Monday evening into Tuesday morning.



The South African Weather Service confirmed this to News24 on Monday, labelling the conditions critical and destructive.

This included "blocking some routes, disturbing those living in informal settlements, while also affecting some formal settlements. Driving conditions will also be disrupted because of the persistent rainfall".

While heavy rain was expected in the Free State and its neighbouring provinces, other parts of the country could also experience rainfall on Tuesday, potentially causing some flooding.

Clear skies would only emerge across the country on Wednesday, except for the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal, which could experience some thunderstorms.

Mofokeng said they would share with the media and their new partner, the Department of Basic Education, all the necessary information regarding any critical weather conditions during the rest of the week.

"We do this so that as many people as possible can be reached, and preventive measures can be taken if there is extreme weather. But for now, that extreme weather is expected in Gauteng, North West, Free State, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal," he said.



