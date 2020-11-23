45m ago

Brackenfell arrests: 8 EFF protesters released, due back in court in February

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Teargas was used to disperse protesting EFF members in Brackenfell on Friday.
Brenton Geach, Gallo Images

Eight EFF members who were arrested during a protest at Brackenfell High School on Friday have been released on warnings, and are due back in court in February.

The group appeared at the Blue Downs Magistrate's court on Monday after they were arrested during the party's protest against a private matric event that was reportedly attended by white pupils only.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said they were charged with public violence.

However, according to a statement by the party on Friday, their members remained disciplined, militant, and dealt decisively with all forms of provocation.

READ | Brackenfell mayhem: Police use force to disperse hundreds of EFF protesters

The accused: Mandilakhe Mvumbi, Lwando Mxulwa, Lusapho Mkhonyana, Yolisa Qasha, Athini Nkosana, Lehlohonolo Mahlubayana, Cebisile Bango, and Zamuxolo Blaauw were released on warnings.

"They have been released on warning and will return to court on 12 February 2021," said Ntabazalila.

The party also called for the man who they believe took the beret belonging to an EFF member, to return it, or they will conduct a, "door-to-door campaign in Brackenfell", to retrieve it.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town also said that they are in the process of determining the infrastructure damages that were due to the protest and will be recovering the costs from the party.

