Brackenfell clashes: Popular radio presenter DJ Pastor apologises for 'insensitive' comments

The EFF has accused popular radio presenter Phiwo "Pastor" Nozewu of endorsing the Brackenfell violence.

The presenter of Umhlobo Wenene FM's Breakfast Eyondlayo Ek'seni Show received backlash for a sub-tweet on Twitter.

Nozewu has since apologised for insensitive comments, adding the backlash has been an eye opener for him.

Popular Umhlobo Wenene FM breakfast show host Phiwo "Pastor" Nozewu has issued an apology for an "insensitive" tweet he posted about the violent clashes near

Nozewu had commented on a photo on Twitter, which showed a teenage boy dragging an EFF member during the brawl near the school's premises.

In the post, the person who posted the photo excitedly referred to the attacker as the "man of the match", in apparent endorsement of what he was doing.

Using slang language, Nozewu jumped on the bandwagon by sub-tweeting that the attacker gave the protesters a good pounding and completed his remarks with four laughing emojis.

His tweet received backlash on social media.

The EFF released a statement on Wednesday calling for the SABC to sack the DJ of their second biggest radio station for "self-hating comments which endorsed public violence".

EFF national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said: "In a pathetic display of anti-blackness, Nozewu posted his apparent joy on Twitter at the assault of EFF activists, who were attacked by intolerant [people], who believe there are sectors in South Africa where black people are not allowed to gather.

"His endorsement of violence and the breach of the constitutional right to protest peacefully are at odds with the position he occupies at the national broadcaster and has, in essence, brought the SABC into disrepute."

After receiving the backlash, Nozewu said in a statement: "In light of what has transpired in the last 24 hours, with regards to my sub-tweet…I have decided to write this statement.

"It is not only directed at the EFF, but every black person who was offended by my reply to the tweet in question. I have decided to acknowledge negligence and insensitivity to the matter from my side. Racism is a sensitive issue and my comments were misplaced."

Nozewu said no malicious harm was intended and he hoped the apology finds resonance with those affected and offended.

"It has been an eye opener for me," he said.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu did not respond to News24's query before deadline.

She also did not respond to follow up calls and text messages. Her comment will be added once received.