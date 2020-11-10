Brackenfell High: EFF member lays assault charge against man caught on video hitting her with a bat

EFF member Sibongile Nkasayi has laid assault charges against a man captured on camera beating her with a bat.

The man was captured on video during a violent clash between Brackenfell community members and the EFF.

Brackenfell High School is understood to have applied for an interdict against the EFF.

EFF member Sibongile Nkasayi has laid an assault charge against a man, who was captured on video hitting her with a baseball bat, during violent clashes near Brackenfell High School on Monday.

In a video captured by journalist Wesley Fester, the man - who is sporting a buff and peak cap - can be seen carrying an object resembling a red baseball bat.

In sections of the video, as EFF members and community members walked along the road, the man can be seen hitting Nkasayi at least twice with the bat.

She is then heard saying: "Don't touch me."

The 22-year-old told News24 on Tuesday that she had just come out of the car and was walking towards the other EFF members. However, she decided to turn back when she realised they were being attacked.

"One of them said that he warned me that he would get me when we returned," said Nkasayi.

She said that, when they went to Brackenfell High School last week Friday, she saw one of the men.

"But he was not the one that hit me. It was another man that hit me on my lower back," she added.

She said she is experiencing pain in her back, arm and neck.

EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego said they have opened a case of assault at the Brackenfell police station.

"They assisted us when we opened the case, and gave us the form to take to a medical practitioner," he added.

Xego said he asked the police officer why they hadn't made an arrest, because they had seen the assault.

"I hope he gets arrested," said Nkasayi. "The law must take its course."

Brackenfell High School is understood to have applied for an interdict against the EFF.

The EFF has been protesting following media reports that a private event, organised by matric parents, was only attended by white pupils.

Parents and angry community members on Monday denied the school or event was racist, saying the event was open to everyone.