9m ago

add bookmark

Brackenfell High: EFF member lays assault charge against man caught on video hitting her with a bat

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An unknown man prepares to strike EFF member Sibongile Nkasayi with a bat during violent clashes near Brackenfell High School on Monday.
An unknown man prepares to strike EFF member Sibongile Nkasayi with a bat during violent clashes near Brackenfell High School on Monday.
Screengrab, Wesley Fester
  • EFF member Sibongile Nkasayi has laid assault charges against a man captured on camera beating her with a bat.
  • The man was captured on video during a violent clash between Brackenfell community members and the EFF.
  • Brackenfell High School is understood to have applied for an interdict against the EFF.

EFF member Sibongile Nkasayi has laid an assault charge against a man, who was captured on video hitting her with a baseball bat, during violent clashes near Brackenfell High School on Monday.

In a video captured by journalist Wesley Fester, the man - who is sporting a buff and peak cap - can be seen carrying an object resembling a red baseball bat.

In sections of the video, as EFF members and community members walked along the road, the man can be seen hitting Nkasayi at least twice with the bat.

She is then heard saying: "Don't touch me."

The 22-year-old told News24 on Tuesday that she had just come out of the car and was walking towards the other EFF members. However, she decided to turn back when she realised they were being attacked.

"One of them said that he warned me that he would get me when we returned," said Nkasayi.

She said that, when they went to Brackenfell High School last week Friday, she saw one of the men.

"But he was not the one that hit me. It was another man that hit me on my lower back," she added.

She said she is experiencing pain in her back, arm and neck.

EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego said they have opened a case of assault at the Brackenfell police station.

"They assisted us when we opened the case, and gave us the form to take to a medical practitioner," he added.

Xego said he asked the police officer why they hadn't made an arrest, because they had seen the assault.

"I hope he gets arrested," said Nkasayi. "The law must take its course."

Brackenfell High School is understood to have applied for an interdict against the EFF.

The EFF has been protesting following media reports that a private event, organised by matric parents, was only attended by white pupils.

Parents and angry community members on Monday denied the school or event was racist, saying the event was open to everyone.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Brackenfell High: Quieter outside school as interdict against EFF sought after violence
Ramaphosa calls for 'restraint' after Brackenfell parents trade blows with EFF supporters
Brackenfell High: WCED slams violence, won't take action against teachers who attended event
Read more on:
effcape townwestern capeprotests
Lottery
Lucky Monday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 1377 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 3085 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 3923 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.59
(-1.45)
ZAR/GBP
20.65
(-1.95)
ZAR/EUR
18.41
(-1.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.32
(-1.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.22)
Gold
1880.71
(+0.57)
Silver
24.24
(+0.25)
Platinum
870.00
(+0.23)
Brent Crude
41.96
(+7.48)
Palladium
2470.50
(+0.04)
All Share
57473.24
(+0.29)
Top 40
52771.26
(+0.16)
Financial 15
11282.32
(+3.04)
Industrial 25
80004.43
(-2.05)
Resource 10
52649.39
(+2.47)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

2h ago

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo