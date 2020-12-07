1h ago

add bookmark

Brackenfell High interdict bid: EFF, school duke it out in court over violence

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape High Court. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundIp)
Western Cape High Court. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundIp)

Brackenfell High School has argued before the Western Cape High Court that the Economic Freedom Fighters have a "history of violence", while the party hit back, saying the school was not treating racism as seriously as it should be.

The Cape Town School's Governing Body (SGB) last month brought an application for an interdict against the EFF protesting outside the school's grounds.

This following multiple protests near the school's premises over the past few weeks that ended in violence.

In court on Monday, footage of the 1 000-strong EFF protest, which saw chaos in the streets of the northern suburb last month, was played during proceedings.

One amateur cameraman said, "see how they run", as the footage showed protesters flee as stun grenades were fired.

Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai described commentary included in clips and photos of last month's violent protest in Brackenfell, as "triumphalism endemic in an arrogant society".

"Why are you showing me this in my court?" an offended Desai asked Advocate Marius Verster, for the school.

READ | Brackenfell High: Education dept finds no evidence 'private party' excluded pupils on basis of race

Verster responded that he didn't agree with the comments, but was using the clip to show that the EFF had not complied with the conditions imposed by the City of Cape Town in granting them permission to protest.

The school had persisted with their application as the EFF had threatened to continue with their action.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, for the EFF, said while children should be protected, it must be from, "imbibing racism", not, "cocooning them from stun grenades".

He pointed out that it was common cause that the EFF had twice in November protested peacefully against racism, the second time coming under attack by, "racism hooligans and vigilantes".

And while the school in a communique a day after the violence described the attack on the party members as, "disgraceful", Mpofu pointed out that it had that very day approached the Western Cape High Court, "to interdict the victims".

"It's a typical South African reaction," Mpofu said, slamming what he called the "audacity" of the application. He argued it should be dismissed as it was "frivolous".

"Racism is violence. It's the worst form of violence. It can't be perpetrated without violence or the threat thereof."

'EFF has history of violence'

But according to Verster, the EFF has a history of violence, commenting that they even, "have the word fighter in their name".

Desai dismissed this as the introduction of an "irrelevant factor".

"They also have economic in their name. Is this not also an important factor in one of the most unequal countries in the world?" he asked.

Mpofu argued that it was a fact that there had been a party which was attended only by white people.

He said an affidavit presented to the court showed that the principal had known of the party before it happened. It was also common cause that three teachers had attended, he maintained.

ALSO READ | Brackenfell: School's EFF protest interdict bid postponed again

"The school, at worst, is guilty of acquiescence," he argued, saying that racism was not being treated as serious as an offense as it should."

Desai agreed, saying that if the attendees had smoked dagga at the party, the school would certainly had stepped in, questioning why this was not the case if racism was apparent.

Prior to the recent mass gathering, Desai had declined to grant the SGB an urgent interdict after the EFF committed to not disrupt school activities ahead of the full case being heard. 

The party had applied and had been granted permission to stage their legal protest, with participants limited to 100.

The Western Cape Education Department on Monday in a statement confirmed its probe had found that no pupils were excluded from attending the private party on the basis of their race.

MEC Debbie Schäfer said its investigation corroborated reports that the event – which took place at a wine farm - was a private function, organised by a parent.

Desai said the matter was a sensitive one, as it, "marks the recurrence of inference of racism at schools".

The matter was postponed to 22 December for judgment.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
brackenfell high schooleffcape townwestern capeprotestscourts
Lottery
Daily Lotto player wins R237 000 jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 460 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 779 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2125 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo