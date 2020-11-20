14m ago

add bookmark

Brackenfell High: Police intervene as man is beaten after trying to address EFF's Marshall Dlamini

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police intervened in Brackenfell after an unknown man tried to address the EFF's secretary-general Marshall Dlamini on stage, but was stopped and beaten by party supporters.
Police intervened in Brackenfell after an unknown man tried to address the EFF's secretary-general Marshall Dlamini on stage, but was stopped and beaten by party supporters.
PHOTO: Tammy Petersen, News24
  • A man was beaten in front of the EFF's stage in Brackenfell after seemingly trying to address one of the party's leaders mid-speech.
  • Police used stun grenades to disperse the crowds.
  • The man was taken into custody.

Stun grenades were used to intervene in Brackenfell after a man tried to address the EFF's secretary-general Marshall Dlamini on stage, but was stopped and beaten by party supporters.

The striking visuals were broadcast live while Dlamini was giving a speech on a stage in Brackenfell.

During a point in his speech, Dlamini stopped, distracted by the presence of the man near to the stage.

"Who's this one now. What is your problem? What is your f****** problem?" Dlamini said as the man moved closer to the stage, seemingly in an attempt to address Dlamini.

He was then beaten as protesters asked him what he was doing at the front of the stage, telling him to "move!".

The man was moved behind the police barricade by authorities before being taken into police custody as stun grenades were fired and teargas released, dispersing the gathered EFF members.

He was wearing a "create not hate" slogan on his clothing.

Before the violent incident, Dlamini addressed his party's supporters, rubbishing, "useless slogans" like the rainbow nation and #StrongerTogether urging black and white to cooperate and "build a beautiful nation".

WATCH | Brackenfell mayhem: Police use force to disperse hundreds of EFF protesters

"Cooperation is a business of equals," he told masses of supporters gathered in Frans Conradie Drive, near Brackenfell High School.

"There can't be cooperation between the oppressor and the oppressed, the master and the slave. That is called collaboration, and the ANC collaborated with our enemies.

"We won't cooperate with anyone until we get our land back, until all of us have houses and jobs, until all of us are in charge of this economy."

The red berets descended on the Cape Town northern suburb following the violent confrontation last Monday, which saw its members attacked while on their way to protest alleged racism following a private matric party reportedly attended by only white Grade 12 pupils.

"Racists attacked the fighters and lied, saying they were defending the school. Defending the school from who? From peaceful protesters?" Dlamini asked.

"We know that is a lie. The reason they came here was to fight the EFF because they are protesting against processes in Parliament [regarding] expropriation of land without compensation."

He said its members had come to Brackenfell to say: "This is our town, these are our streets, this is our province and no racist is going to tell us what to do."

When faced with fire, they will respond in turn, Dlamini said.

"We are not the children of Nelson Mandela. We are running a revolution here. Ours is a generational mission, to pursue economic freedom in our lifetime, by any means necessary, and no one is going to stop us."

He also threatened that Brackenfell High School had seven days to remove teachers and SGB members who attended the controversial party.

Dlamini called on police to find the man who last week took on one of their red berets during the violent confrontation.

But, before he could finish his thought, chaos erupted when the man attempted to address the secretary general.

Meanwhile, outside the school around 16:00, police were packing up security fencing, as action fizzled out as the school closed for the day.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Brackenfell High: Matrics wrote exam with no disruptions, says school's governing body
WRAP | Brackenfell protest marked by stun grenades, teargas as police let rip on EFF protesters
WATCH | Brackenfell mayhem: Police use force to disperse hundreds of EFF protesters
Read more on:
brackenfell high schooleffcape townwestern capeprotestspoliticseducation
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 729 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1415 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 7489 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

13h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.31
(+0.68)
ZAR/GBP
20.33
(+0.49)
ZAR/EUR
18.16
(+0.78)
ZAR/AUD
11.20
(+0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.71)
Gold
1872.70
(+0.63)
Silver
24.29
(+1.52)
Platinum
950.00
(+0.63)
Brent Crude
44.21
(-0.27)
Palladium
2311.99
(+0.78)
All Share
56615.28
(-0.24)
Top 40
51915.40
(-0.12)
Financial 15
11267.93
(-2.23)
Industrial 25
78746.96
(+0.33)
Resource 10
51438.56
(-0.02)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo