Brackenfell High: Quieter outside school as interdict against EFF sought after violence

Brackenfell High School is understood to have applied for an interdict against the EFF.

Premier Alan Winde said violence "from any side" would not be tolerated and that charges would be laid.

MEC Debbie Schäfer said she had asked for a detailed written report into the event at the centre of the furore.

Brackenfell High School is understood to have applied for an interdict against the EFF in the Western Cape after violent clashes broke out when angry community members confronted protesters near the school on Monday.

There wasn't a sign of a red beret on Tuesday morning. Locals stood on the corner of Rogland Street, which had been cordoned off, and private security officials and police were out in their numbers.

A group of around 20 parents gathered on one street corner on Tuesday morning.

Premier Alan Winde and Education MEC Debbie Schäfer met the school principal and governing body chairperson on Tuesday, following violence in the northern suburb of Cape Town on Monday.

The EFF in the Western Cape attempted to stage a protest to demand that two teachers who attended a private event, which was allegedly attended by white pupils only, be suspended from the school.

The private event was attended by a number of white Grade 12 pupils after the school cancelled its official matric ball due to Covid-19.

Rogland Street, in which #BrackenfellHigh is situated, has been closed on both sides. A group of about 20 parents are gathered on one street corner. All quiet at the moment. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/rWaWci0QhR — Tammy Petersen (@TammyPetersen87) November 10, 2020

Winde maintained that it was important for pupils to be given the opportunity to complete their school year without "disruptions".



"My message is to the EFF: You may not come and disrupt this community. You need to stay out. We need to keep the politics away from this school now," he said.

The violence on Monday was "absolutely unacceptable", Winde added.

"Here were citizens here busy attacking each other. It cannot happen and that is why I need to see arrests."

News24 PHOTO: Tammy Petersen, News24

On Monday, police confirmed that a public violence case was opened against a 39-year-old man after a shot was fired in the air, reportedly from a "replica air gun".



Winde said violence "from any side" would not be tolerated and added that charges would be laid.

Schäfer said she had asked for a detailed written report into the event at the centre of the furore, although indications were that it was a private party that "wasn't discriminated on the basis of race" and that not all white pupils had been invited.

Premier Alan Winde confirms that #BrackenfellHigh has applied for an interdict against the EFF. "We're asking now for the EFF to stay away from outside of the school, because what happens is you end up with confrontations and illegal gatherings like we saw yesterday." @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/yhI4YD8VSn — Tammy Petersen (@TammyPetersen87) November 10, 2020

On Tuesday, ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe stood across the road from the group of locals and held a sign which read: "White supremacy must be confronted and defeated".



"What triggered me to come was to see a certain group of people urinating on our democracy. We must all agree what happened here yesterday is disgraceful. It's distasteful and it must be condemned," he said.

"There is no way that we will keep quiet because we fear when we come out and speak about these issues, some people will feel uncomfortable. We're coming a long way as a country. We are coming from a very painful past."

He added that the Western Cape and Cape Town were not republics.

He said:

It is part of South Africa. We have one republic, one government under President [Cyril] Ramaphosa. Our coming here as the ANC is to remind those who did what they did yesterday that we know what happened in the past. We don't want to go back there.

"Don't bring back the bad memories. We are here to say that as a nation, let's embrace each other."



