Brackenfell High: School governing body's interdict against EFF postponed to December

Tammy Petersen
  • Brackenfell High's school SGB will have to wait until December to argue the merits of limiting the EFF's right to protest near its school grounds.
  • An urgent application to interdict EFF protests was not granted last week, with the full case only to be argued in two weeks.
  • The parties will return to court on 2 December.

An interdict application lodged by Brackenfell High's School Governing Body (SGB) against EFF protests was on Monday postponed in the Western Cape High Court as the case was not ready for hearing.

READ | Brackenfell High regrets pain over private matric party, implores parents to be calm

It will now be heard on 2 December.

Last Tuesday, Judge Siraj Desai declined to grant the SGB an urgent interdict after the red berets committed to not disrupt school activities ahead of the full case being heard.

This, after violence broke out in the streets of the Cape Town northern suburb last Monday between parents and EFF supporters as the party members made their way to the school to stage a protest, following a private matric party reportedly attended by only white pupils.

NEWS24 EXCLUSIVE | Death threat levelled at former Brackenfell High pupil who spoke out about racism

The school's official matric dance was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event had been planned by a group of parents and the school had not been involved in the hosting or planning of the party, SGB chairperson Guillaume Smit told News24.

Smit and the governing body did however acknowledge the pain the event has caused following accusations of racism and exclusion.

At the protest last week, the EFF demanded that two teachers who attended the party be suspended from the school.

The SGB applied for an interdict to stop the party from protesting against racism in the roads surrounding the school.

