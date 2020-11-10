54m ago

add bookmark

Brackenfell High: WCED slams violence, won't take action against teachers who attended event

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The WCED will not take action against teachers who attended a private event.
  • EFF members demanded the two teachers who attended the event be suspended, while the SAHRC said their conduct should be probed.
  • The private event was organised by parents, at a private venue.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it will not be taking any action against two Brackenfell High teachers who attended a matric event organised by matric parents, that was allegedly only attended by white pupils.

This, as the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) called for swift action in probing the teachers' conduct.

WATCH | Fists fly outside Brackenfell High School as tensions spike between residents and EFF protesters

On Monday, members of the EFF protested outside Brackenfell High School demanding that the two teachers who attended the alleged "whites only" private event be suspended from the school.

This, following news reports and allegations on social media that black pupils were not invited to the privately held event.

"We were at the school [Brackenfell High School] to demand that the school and the education department suspends [sic] the two teachers that were involved in the incident," EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego told News24 on Monday.

SAHRC's Gushwell Brooks said the alleged holding of a "whites only" event, if true, was strongly condemned.

"The commission calls for swift action in investigating the conduct of the two teachers who allegedly attended the racially segregated matric event and the commission will play an appropriate role within its mandate to promote, protect and monitor human rights, coming out of this event."

'Private event'

However, Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said that no teacher would be suspended.

"The WCED cannot and will not take action against educators who were invited as guests and attended a private event, which they did not organise, and had no prior knowledge of the attendees," said Schäfer.

According to the department, the event in question was privately organised, at a private venue, by private individuals.

"The school had nothing to do with the organisation or management of that event.

"It was not supported, funded or endorsed by the school in any way," added Schäfer.

On 11 September, the school wrote a letter to parents saying they had decided not to hold a matric dance.

Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the private party was organised by some parents for 42 pupils out of a group of 254 matriculants.

Brackenfell community members disputed the allegation of racism, saying that the event was open to all pupils, and those who could attend, did so.

Schäfer condemned residents and the EFF after some from both groups got involved in a confrontation. After heated exchanges and provocations, punches and rocks were thrown, while public order police moved to disperse the crowd that had gathered outside the school.

"Our learners are currently writing matric exams after a stressful and difficult year, and the EFF knows full well that this kind of confrontation will disrupt learning and cause unnecessary distress to our learners," she said.

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said the attacks were another confirmation "that racists are emboldened under the current regime".

"All those white racists who have an uncontrollable desire to control the movement of black people, and dictate where we can and cannot go will be taught the humility we taught racists in Senekal," Pambo said in a statement.

Brooks condemned the violent scenes which played out.

"Learners should not have been exposed to the violence and racial tensions that played out in front of their school," he said.

Police opened a case of public violence against a 39-year-old man after a shot was fired in the air, reportedly from a "replica air gun".

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
PICS | 'The event was open for everyone,' Brackenfell resident says as community clashes with EFF
WATCH | Fists fly outside Brackenfell High School as tensions spike between residents and EFF...
Woman who pointed gun at EFF members during Clicks protests is off the hook - lawyer
Read more on:
effwestern capeprotestseducation
Lottery
Lucky Monday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 969 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 2233 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 2846 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.39
(-0.30)
ZAR/GBP
20.32
(-0.30)
ZAR/EUR
18.24
(-0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.22
(-0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.33)
Gold
1881.72
(+0.63)
Silver
24.21
(+0.11)
Platinum
871.00
(+0.34)
Brent Crude
41.96
(+7.48)
Palladium
2473.00
(+0.63)
All Share
57307.49
(+1.63)
Top 40
52684.37
(+1.56)
Financial 15
10949.02
(+7.90)
Industrial 25
81679.06
(+1.37)
Resource 10
51378.06
(-0.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

17h ago

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo