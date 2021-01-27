Brackenfell High: Western Cape ANC calls education department’s findings a whitewash

The ANC has acquired access to the full report into the Brackenfell dance furore after making a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application.

It called the report "nothing but a cover-up of the racism that exists at Brackenfell High School".

It said there were serious procedural and substantive challenges with the report.

A whitewash - this is how the Western Cape ANC described the provincial education department's report into the Brackenfell dance furore on Wednesday.

The party's spokesperson for education in the Western Cape legislature, Khalid Sayed, said it was "nothing but a cover-up of the racism that exists at Brackenfell High School".

The report was released to the party more than a month after it made a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application.

Education MEC Debbie Schafer had not distributed the report, though her spokesperson said it was "given the need to protect third party, confidential or sensitive information contained in the document".

In December, Schafer reported via a statement the probe had found the event was a privately arranged matric farewell attended by Brackenfell High School pupils and pupils had not been excluded on the basis of race.

She said the invitation had not referenced the school and the party had been hosted at a private venue after the cancellation of the official farewell.

A media provider, which the school also uses, uploaded images to the school's website "in error".

Dramatic footage shows Brackenfell residents and EFF protesters squaring up as the party protests over a private event held by Brackenfell High School parents that was allegedly only attended by white pupils.https://t.co/CFVuKqNGGu — News24 (@News24) November 9, 2020

According to the report, which News24 has seen, four teachers attended the event at Skilpadvlei on 17 October after the cancellation of the official matric farewell.

The teachers, in their interview for the report, said the principal had at a meeting informed the staff the event was not a school function and teachers invited would attend so in their own personal capacity.

They believed he had taken this stance as he "feared that it would be said that they were not adhering to the Covid protocols as set out in the departmental guidelines".

One teacher, whose name is known to News24, said he was invited to do an opening prayer, although the principal had advised him not to attend.

He added he had left 20 minutes before it started as he was unhappy some pupils were standing outside smoking and there was a bar close by.

"The other three teachers confirmed that they became concerned as the event progressed and it became apparent that there were no learners of colour. They did not raise this with the organisers," the report read.

"They attended the event with good intentions and because they were also very close with the organiser. They indicated that in retrospect, they should have tried to first find out which learners all confirmed their attendance."

The EFF was infuriated by reports the event was attended by teachers and protested, demanding they be suspended.

Following a clash, which saw six EFF supporters injured and a bakkie bearing a picture of leader Julius Malema's face damaged, one local was arrested for firing an air gun during the confrontation.

The red berets returned in November which saw stun grenades and teargas being discharged during a morning of chaos.

Corrective actions by the school included the fast tracking of activities by the diversity committee that was established last year, communication to "foster stronger relations with learners and parents of colour at the school" and a number of RCL (Representative Council of Learners) activities to improve pupil leadership issues and improving relations among pupils of different backgrounds.

It was recommended that in terms of corrective actions by the district, initiatives be put in place to assist the newly established diversity committee of the school and that it hosts a series of diversity workshops facilitated by the Institute of Justice and Reconciliation soonest and expose all staff to the programme.

Sayed, however, said the report is "not worth the paper it is written on".

"The staff at the school and officials implicated in this cover-up must be held to account. More needs to be done to clean up the racist rot at Brackenfell High School. The ANC wants a different educator and learner complement at the school.

"Our schools must be places where the values of the Constitution of our republic must be imbued. It cannot be places where racism and discrimination can be left unabated through silence, inaction and cover-ups.

"We must stamp out discrimination and racism in our schools, especially in our province of the Western Cape, where the provincial Department of Education seeks to cover-up the ill actions of some while avenging retribution on others who dare to challenge it."

Sayed said there were serious procedural and substantive challenges with the report, including the fact that no pupils were interviewed.

According to the report, no interviews were held with pupils as they were writing their matric exams.

He questioned why all parents interviewed - apart from one who said his son was invited by another pupil but did not attend as he had to attend another event - were white.

The ANC called for, among others, the department to facilitate a plan which would see black - Coloured, African and Indian - teachers employed at the school within the next five years to ensure they comprise at least 50% of the teacher complement at the school in 2025; and for the department to facilitate that black children comprised at least 50% of the Grade 8 intake next year.

