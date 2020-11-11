1h ago

add bookmark

Brackenfell incident not a policing matter, says Cele

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Parents and community members clashed with EFF supporters outside Brackenfell High School on Monday.
Parents and community members clashed with EFF supporters outside Brackenfell High School on Monday.
Jaco Marais
  • The incident at Brackenfell High School on Monday is not a policing matter, said Police Minister Bheki Cele.
  • He was asked about the incident by EFF MP Henry Shembeni.
  • Cele said it could not be resolved by the police alone.

The incident at Brackenfell High School on Monday, where EFF protesters were allegedly attacked by residents, is not a police matter, Police Minister Bheki Cele has said.

Cele and the police's top brass were briefing the Portfolio Committee on Police on Wednesday about a turnaround strategy for the underperforming forensic division when EFF MP Henry Shembeni slipped in a question on the Brackenfell incident after the briefing.

Shembeni asked if the police were still the public's last line of defence and what they were doing across the country when peaceful protesters are attacked by so-called racists.

READ | Brackenfell violence: Man accused of firing airgun released on a warning

Committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson allowed the question.

"I would not love to respond to honourable Shembeni in a piecemeal [fashion]," Cele said. "Everybody does every other thing, and at the end of the day, the question is: 'Where is the police?'"

He added the police should obviously get involved if a crime was perpetrated.

WATCH | Fists fly outside Brackenfell High School as tensions spike between residents and EFF protesters

Cele said schools were not military bases where police officers should be deployed.

According to him, "other departments don't get their ducks in a row and then matters that are not necessarily police matters end up with the police".

"We are dealing with it," he said, referring to the Brackenfell incident.

Cele added it could not be resolved by the police alone who should focus on the high level of violent crime in the province.

"These matters are sorted where they are sorted."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Brackenfell violence: Man accused of firing airgun released on a warning
Brackenfell High: 6 EFF supporters injured, bakkie damaged
Brackenfell High: 'The right to protest is fundamental' - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation
Read more on:
effbheki celewestern capecape town
Lottery
2 players bag R178k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 1831 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 4119 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 5172 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.68
(-0.60)
ZAR/GBP
20.69
(-0.08)
ZAR/EUR
18.43
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-0.36)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.24)
Gold
1864.20
(-0.60)
Silver
24.19
(+0.23)
Platinum
866.00
(-1.64)
Brent Crude
44.05
(+2.85)
Palladium
2336.00
(-4.51)
All Share
57607.30
(-0.11)
Top 40
52784.39
(-0.26)
Financial 15
11998.73
(+5.46)
Industrial 25
78985.08
(-1.53)
Resource 10
52323.05
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo