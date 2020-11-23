Brackenfell stand-off could head to court as City of Cape Town goes after EFF for damages

The City of Cape Town is determining the cost of damages to municipal property caused when the EFF protested in Brackenfell.

The City intends recovering the infrastructure damage costs from the EFF through civil action.

The EFF said the City should take it to court as it's official they are not afraid of the metro.

The EFF in the Western Cape says the City of Cape Town can "bring it on" as the metro counts the cost of damage caused during Friday's volatile protest in Brackenfell.

On Friday, the City of Cape Town said it was in the process of determining the cost of damages to municipal property caused during the EFF's protest in Brackenfell.

The metro said it intended recovering the costs from the "red berets" through civil action.

According to the City, preliminary reports indicate a fire engine was torched, roads and traffic lights were damaged, and a field was set alight by protesters during the demonstration.

"Car dealership windows were smashed at the corner of Paradys and Old Paarl Road, with private vehicles damaged due to stoning and several shops looted according to reports", the City said in a statement on Friday.

"The City notes the violation of national lockdown regulations, forceful attempts to violate the South African Police Services' (SAPS) conditions placed on the number of protesters, and the violation of the EFF’s own commitment of non-violence to both the police and the Western Cape High Court."

On Friday, hundreds of EFF supporters marched towards Brackenfell High School as they continued their protest against alleged racism following revelations of a private matric event where only white pupils were present.

It was the second time the EFF had protested outside the school.

EFF Western Cape chairperson Melikhaya Xego told News24 that the City was being "foolish" by making such claims.

"The City was suppose to lead us and be on our side when it comes to issues of racism, but they are being dismissive of those claims."

"If they want to take us to court, they must do it," said Xego.

"We are not scared of the DA."

He added:

They've taken us to court before and we won, they must bring it on.





Executive Mayor Dan Plato said the city manager had indicated that senior officials were assessing the cost of the damage to public infrastructure.

"Once a full assessment has been done, the City will be recovering these costs from the EFF.

"I want to assure the public that we will not tolerate lawlessness in this City and the EFF will be held accountable for the damage caused," Plato added.

