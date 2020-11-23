1h ago

add bookmark

Brackenfell stand-off could head to court as City of Cape Town goes after EFF for damages

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF members protest in Brackenfell.
EFF members protest in Brackenfell.
Ziyaad Douglas, Gallo Images
  • The City of Cape Town is determining the cost of damages to municipal property caused when the EFF protested in Brackenfell.
  • The City intends recovering the infrastructure damage costs from the EFF through civil action.
  • The EFF said the City should take it to court as it's official they are not afraid of the metro.

The EFF in the Western Cape says the City of Cape Town can "bring it on" as the metro counts the cost of damage caused during Friday's volatile protest in Brackenfell.

On Friday, the City of Cape Town said it was in the process of determining the cost of damages to municipal property caused during the EFF's protest in Brackenfell.

The metro said it intended recovering the costs from the "red berets" through civil action.

According to the City, preliminary reports indicate a fire engine was torched, roads and traffic lights were damaged, and a field was set alight by protesters during the demonstration.

"Car dealership windows were smashed at the corner of Paradys and Old Paarl Road, with private vehicles damaged due to stoning and several shops looted according to reports", the City said in a statement on Friday.

"The City notes the violation of national lockdown regulations, forceful attempts to violate the South African Police Services' (SAPS) conditions placed on the number of protesters, and the violation of the EFF’s own commitment of non-violence to both the police and the Western Cape High Court."

On Friday, hundreds of EFF supporters marched towards Brackenfell High School as they continued their protest against alleged racism following revelations of a private matric event where only white pupils were present.

It was the second time the EFF had protested outside the school.

EFF Western Cape chairperson Melikhaya Xego told News24 that the City was being "foolish" by making such claims.

"The City was suppose to lead us and be on our side when it comes to issues of racism, but they are being dismissive of those claims."

"If they want to take us to court, they must do it," said Xego.

"We are not scared of the DA."

He added:

They've taken us to court before and we won, they must bring it on.


WATCH| Brackenfell mayhem: Police use force to disperse hundreds of EFF protesters

Executive Mayor Dan Plato said the city manager had indicated that senior officials were assessing the cost of the damage to public infrastructure.

"Once a full assessment has been done, the City will be recovering these costs from the EFF.

"I want to assure the public that we will not tolerate lawlessness in this City and the EFF will be held accountable for the damage caused," Plato added.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Brackenfell High: City of Cape Town wants the EFF to pay up for damages caused during protest
Brackenfell protest: After bruising day, SAHRC weighs in on police response and 'hate speech' heard
Mmusi Maimane | Brackenfell: Race relations are taking profound strain due to poor leadership
Read more on:
brackenfell high schoolcity of cape towneffcape townwestern capeprotestsracism
Lottery
1 person wins the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 827 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1576 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 8519 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.30
(+0.81)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(+0.30)
ZAR/EUR
18.21
(+0.48)
ZAR/AUD
11.22
(+0.57)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.71)
Gold
1868.49
(-0.16)
Silver
24.02
(-0.58)
Platinum
939.00
(-0.32)
Brent Crude
45.18
(0.00)
Palladium
2316.01
(+0.26)
All Share
57111.06
(+0.88)
Top 40
52431.58
(+0.99)
Financial 15
11349.98
(+0.73)
Industrial 25
79881.71
(+1.44)
Resource 10
51594.52
(+0.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo