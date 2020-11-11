56m ago

Brackenfell violence: Man accused of firing airgun released on a warning

Jenni Evans
A man accused of firing an airgun during a confrontation with EFF protesters near Brackenfell High School on Monday, has to return to court in January.

Jaco Pretorius, 38, from Protea Heights, was arrested after Monday's confrontations over a private matric event that parents organised.

Jaco Pretorius
Jaco Pretorius.

READ | Brackenfell High: 6 EFF supporters injured, bakkie damaged

There are claims that only white pupils were invited.

A group of parents and past pupils gathered near the Cape Town school in anticipation of the EFF's arrival on Monday. Violence erupted after angry community members confronted protesting EFF members. 

Pretorius was charged with public violence for using an air gun during the heated confrontation.

He was released on a warning and is expected to appear in the Kuils River Magistrate's Court again on 25 January.

Events were a lot quieter outside Brackenfell High School on Wednesday, with a road still cordoned off, while Cape Town traffic services were stationed close to the school.

Meanwhile, the school governing body's urgent bid to interdict the EFF from protesting was not granted on Tuesday as requested, News24 reported.

However, the application will be heard in full on Monday once the EFF files papers opposing the application.

The EFF gave the court its commitment to not interfere with schooling or exams in the interim.

