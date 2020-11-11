Brackenfell violence: Man accused of firing airgun released on a warning

A man accused of firing an airgun during a confrontation with EFF protesters near Brackenfell High School on Monday, has to return to court in January.

Jaco Pretorius, 38, from Protea Heights, was arrested after Monday's confrontations over a private matric event that parents organised.

Netwerk24 Jaco Marais, Netwerk24

READ | Brackenfell High: 6 EFF supporters injured, bakkie damaged

There are claims that only white pupils were invited.

A group of parents and past pupils gathered near the Cape Town school in anticipation of the EFF's arrival on Monday. Violence erupted after angry community members confronted protesting EFF members.

There's still a cordon outside Brackenfell High, with police also parked around the corner after Monday's confrontations over a matric party. A man appeared in court this morning accused of public violence + discharging a firearm in public. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/3LGfiZChSN — Jenni Evans (@itchybyte) November 11, 2020

Pretorius was charged with public violence for using an air gun during the heated confrontation.