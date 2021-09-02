1h ago

add bookmark

Brand new R500 000 mini-substation stolen a day after its installed outside Roodepoort school

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A mini-substation valued at R500 000 was stolen a day after it was installed.
A mini-substation valued at R500 000 was stolen a day after it was installed.
City Power

A brand new mini-substation, valued at R500 000, has been stolen outside a school in Roodepoort a day after it was installed. 

Johannesburg City Power appealed to anyone with information on the theft to come forward after the mini-substation was stolen outside the school in Fleurhof Roodepoort last week, after the old one was replaced. 

"We have opened a case of theft of essential infrastructure with the police and are hopeful that they will crack it. We are appealing to the members of the community to assist us and the police in finding the perpetrators. The theft of our infrastructure, including cables, substation doors, fuses, busbars, has become so brazen, and the perpetrators are heavily armed in some instances," said Sergeant Thela, Security Risk Management general manager.

City Power said it had already ordered a new one to be installed. They also said that an internal investigation had been launched on suspicion that the theft was an inside job. 

ALSO READ | City Power loses about R2bn due to illegal connections and non-technical issues

"We have been liaising with the school and the community to find solutions to protect the infrastructure as the inconvenience affects them. The area is also susceptible to cable theft, and we have also beefed up security in the area and across our areas of supply in the City of Johannesburg," said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena. 

"While we have opened a case with the SAPS, we have also launched an internal investigation because we believe the incident was an organised crime and that the suspects may have had the help of insiders, including the contractors," he added.

Mangena urged anyone with information to contact the police or the City Power Security Risk Management control room at 011 490 7900, 011 490 7911 or 011 490 7553. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city powergautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools drop Life orientation from high school to save the 2021 academic year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely, let's remove another elective subject too
27% - 1216 votes
Yes, it's not a necessary subject at this stage of the pandemic
42% - 1918 votes
No, students need to learn these skills somewhere
31% - 1421 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.47
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.01
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.17
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,809.04
-0.3%
Silver
23.86
-1.2%
Palladium
2,414.22
-1.3%
Platinum
999.93
-0.4%
Brent Crude
71.59
-0.1%
Top 40
60,358
-0.4%
All Share
66,654
-0.5%
Resource 10
63,429
-0.6%
Industrial 25
84,608
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,336
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

12h ago

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo