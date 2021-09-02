Brand new R500 000 mini-substation stolen a day after its installed outside Roodepoort school

A brand new mini-substation, valued at R500 000, has been stolen outside a school in Roodepoort a day after it was installed.

Johannesburg City Power appealed to anyone with information on the theft to come forward after the mini-substation was stolen outside the school in Fleurhof Roodepoort last week, after the old one was replaced.

"We have opened a case of theft of essential infrastructure with the police and are hopeful that they will crack it. We are appealing to the members of the community to assist us and the police in finding the perpetrators. The theft of our infrastructure, including cables, substation doors, fuses, busbars, has become so brazen, and the perpetrators are heavily armed in some instances," said Sergeant Thela, Security Risk Management general manager.

City power urges its customers to help them find criminals responsible for the missing/stolen mini- substation in #Flurhof . Read attached for details.^NN pic.twitter.com/YkObu2lm7n — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) September 2, 2021

City Power said it had already ordered a new one to be installed. They also said that an internal investigation had been launched on suspicion that the theft was an inside job.

"We have been liaising with the school and the community to find solutions to protect the infrastructure as the inconvenience affects them. The area is also susceptible to cable theft, and we have also beefed up security in the area and across our areas of supply in the City of Johannesburg," said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

"While we have opened a case with the SAPS, we have also launched an internal investigation because we believe the incident was an organised crime and that the suspects may have had the help of insiders, including the contractors," he added.

Mangena urged anyone with information to contact the police or the City Power Security Risk Management control room at 011 490 7900, 011 490 7911 or 011 490 7553.