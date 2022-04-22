'Bravery, grit and determination' - high praise for police officer who died searching for flood victims

Emotions ran high at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall during the funeral service of the late Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara.

She drowned while searching for a family of three, including a six-month-old baby, in the Msunduzi River.

She was described as a pioneer in a field that is often dominated by men.

The streets of Pietermaritzburg were brought to a standstill on Friday for the emotional and heartfelt funeral service of Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara, a member of the police's search and rescue unit.



The streets were cordoned off as the public, dignitaries and a large contingent of law enforcement gathered in the Pietermaritzburg City Hall for 43-year-old Mjwara's final farewell.

Described as a hero, who broke the boundaries for women in a male-dominated field, Mjwara tragically passed away on Easter Sunday, 17 April, when she was in search of the bodies of a family of three - a father, mother and their six-month-old baby.

A search and rescue team of six attempted to find the family, when tragedy struck.

A final goodbye for Sgt Busisiwe Mjwara who died while on the line of duty recovering bodies after the #KZNFloods . @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/gBNRGyalPY — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) April 22, 2022

Mjwara drowned in the Msunduzi River in the Henley Dam area, along with her police dog, Leah. She was airlifted to hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

Speaking about Mjwara and her relationship with her colleagues, her unit commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Schalk Scheepers, said she was a ground-breaking officer.

READ | Durban councillor swears resident asking for help after floods

"She joined our search and rescue crew in 2016, where she was a pioneer in a field mainly dominated by men. This is a special type of person that needs to work at the search and rescue unit."



Working in the unit requires a special kind of character, Scheepers said.

"It's the recovery of bodies. It is not just about not having a fear of water. It is not an easy job. It's not something that any normal policeman can do. It takes a special character to work here. Many of us admired her for her bravery, grit and determination."

He said she was a great community leader.

"She lived her life serving the community, helping families find closure. Above that, she was someone's daughter, wife, mother, aunt and sister."

Addressing Mjwara's family, Scheepers said society had placed a tremendous demand on the late officer.

"We salute you, we honour you, you are our hero. To the family, thank you for sharing Busi with us, it is our prayer that God will comfort you and your whole family during this time of grieving."

Scheepers said the search and rescue unit was gutted by her passing.

"Our members were confronted with the tragic reality of losing one of our own. We were gutted and heartbroken to hear of the loss of Busi.

"She was an inspiration to the younger generation and very precious to us. She served with passion."





Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.