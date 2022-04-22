56m ago

add bookmark

'Bravery, grit and determination' - high praise for police officer who died searching for flood victims

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara.
Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara.
Supplied/File
  • Emotions ran high at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall during the funeral service of the late Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara.
  • She drowned while searching for a family of three, including a six-month-old baby, in the Msunduzi River.
  • She was described as a pioneer in a field that is often dominated by men.

The streets of Pietermaritzburg were brought to a standstill on Friday for the emotional and heartfelt funeral service of Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara, a member of the police's search and rescue unit.

The streets were cordoned off as the public, dignitaries and a large contingent of law enforcement gathered in the Pietermaritzburg City Hall for 43-year-old Mjwara's final farewell.

Described as a hero, who broke the boundaries for women in a male-dominated field, Mjwara tragically passed away on Easter Sunday, 17 April, when she was in search of the bodies of a family of three - a father, mother and their six-month-old baby.

A search and rescue team of six attempted to find the family, when tragedy struck.

Mjwara drowned in the Msunduzi River in the Henley Dam area, along with her police dog, Leah. She was airlifted to hospital and was declared dead on arrival.   

Speaking about Mjwara and her relationship with her colleagues, her unit commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Schalk Scheepers, said she was a ground-breaking officer.

READ | Durban councillor swears resident asking for help after floods

"She joined our search and rescue crew in 2016, where she was a pioneer in a field mainly dominated by men. This is a special type of person that needs to work at the search and rescue unit."

Working in the unit requires a special kind of character, Scheepers said.

"It's the recovery of bodies. It is not just about not having a fear of water. It is not an easy job. It's not something that any normal policeman can do. It takes a special character to work here. Many of us admired her for her bravery, grit and determination."

He said she was a great community leader.

"She lived her life serving the community, helping families find closure. Above that, she was someone's daughter, wife, mother, aunt and sister."

Addressing Mjwara's family, Scheepers said society had placed a tremendous demand on the late officer.

"We salute you, we honour you, you are our hero. To the family, thank you for sharing Busi with us, it is our prayer that God will comfort you and your whole family during this time of grieving."

Scheepers said the search and rescue unit was gutted by her passing.

"Our members were confronted with the tragic reality of losing one of our own. We were gutted and heartbroken to hear of the loss of Busi.

"She was an inspiration to the younger generation and very precious to us. She served with passion."


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapspietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalweather
Lottery
R83k for 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7959 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3426 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.64
-1.7%
Rand - Pound
20.08
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.88
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.33
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.6%
Gold
1,933.78
-0.9%
Silver
24.26
-1.6%
Palladium
2,382.00
-1.9%
Platinum
933.50
-4.0%
Brent Crude
108.33
+1.4%
Top 40
65,386
-1.6%
All Share
72,265
-1.5%
Resource 10
76,311
-4.2%
Industrial 25
80,390
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,458
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo