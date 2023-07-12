'Brazen and shameless': Eusebius McKaiser's loved ones demand apology from Avbob for bungled funeral

Loved ones of media commentator and radio personality Eusebius McKaiser have demanded an apology from funeral parlour Avbob.

His coffin fell at his funeral service, reportedly due to a scaffolding fault and Avbob had company b randing at the proceedings, without the family's permission, including on the headstone.

Avbob says it's investigating the matter and getting "all the facts together".

Funeral parlour Avbob says it's getting "all the facts together" after friends and family of media commentator and radio personality Eusebius McKaiser posted an open letter to the company on Twitter, demanding an apology for the way in which his memorial service and funeral service were handled.

Avbob general manager for corporate affairs Adriaan Bester said on Wednesday that the company was "investigating the incident" and would respond, most likely, later in the day.

According to McKaiser's loved ones, a scaffolding fault at his funeral caused his coffin to fall into his grave.

They also accused Avbob of "shameless marketing".



In the letter, they also made the following allegations:



At the family viewing of the body, McKaiser's cousin had to give her lip gloss to the mortician to cover up "second-rate" cosmetic work which caused his lips to appear dry and cracked.

Without permission or discount, the lining of the casket displayed an Avbob logo prominently.

Avbob-branded tents, tissues, water bottles and other paraphernalia were placed on-site in the cemetery .

Branding was also on McKaiser's headstone in a "brazen and shameless piece of marketing".

The family said "brand positioning was not up for discussion or debate at any point in the lead-up to the proceedings".

Elaborating on the incident during the burial, they said pallbearers could not place the casket properly on the scaffolding because it was not the correct size, leading to a chaotic and undignified struggle at the beginning of the proceedings.

"This was eventually remedied by mourners, who took matters into their own hands, as Avbob staff was stumped, not knowing what to do."

When the casket was finally placed on the scaffolding, the support structure failed, and instead of being buried with dignity, the casket crashed to the bottom of the grave, causing parts of the scaffolding, graveside carpeting, and flowers to tumble in after it, they said.

They want Avbob to replace his headstone and want a refund for the costs of the funeral.



They have also called on Avbob to apologise.

The letter stated:

Our position is that your company exploits this vulnerability to sell financial services to the living, and that you provide neither comfort nor empathy. Your 'guidance' is calculated to maximise your profitability, and your business model centres on marketing these services to grieving people, rather than comforting them.

It was signed by Nduduzo Nyanda, McKaiser's partner, and numerous relatives and friends – many of them high-profile media personalities.



