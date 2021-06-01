'Brazen' driver arrested after taking sip from brandy bottle in front of metro cops

Cape Town metro cops have been left shocked by the behaviour of an alleged drunken driver.

The driver allegedly took a sip from a brandy bottle in front of the officers.

He was arrested for drunken driving during a roadblock on Sunday.





"Officers had set up a checkpoint on the corner of Saxdowne and Hindle roads. They pulled over a motorist and noticed an open brandy bottle between his legs. As they approached him, he took one last swig from the bottle," City of Cape Town mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said.

The 29-year-old was arrested for drunk driving and taken to the Mfuleni police station.

"This level of brazenness cannot be tolerated, and I hope that the court takes his behaviour into consideration when deciding on a punishment. We continue to see too many people with a total disregard for the law which jeopardises public safety, and only harsh consequences from the courts for their actions will turn this tide," Smith said.

The man was one of 194 people arrested by the City's law enforcement agencies in the past week.

A drag racing operation in Durbanville saw 15 people arrested, 13 of who were driving under the influence of alcohol. A similar operation in the Eerste River and Bellville areas led to the arrest of eight people, four of who were under the influence.

Metro police officers arrested 65 people and issued 3 638 fines, while traffic officers arrested 80 people, impounded 169 vehicles and 186 cellphones, and issued 60 221 fines. Law enforcement operations resulted in 48 arrests and 4 055 notices issued.